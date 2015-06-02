Editor's choice
A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv, Israel June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, England June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked...more
Caribbean flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Antwerp's zoo, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Red Cross members help a migrant after he disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 31, 2015. The corpses of 17 migrants were brought ashore in Sicily aboard an Italian naval vessel on Sunday along with 454 survivors as efforts...more
A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People hold a rope with Israeli national flags attached to it during the 51st annual Israel parade in Manhattan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men look at the body of a man belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as they walk past on a highway connecting Idlib to Latakia in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib...more
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Saksham Karmacharya, 4, cries while hugging his father Birendra Karmacharya saying that he does not wants to go to school while being carried towards his school, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) attend their first one-on-one debate held in a temporary television studio outside the Danish parliament building, in Copenhagen, May 31, 2015....more
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Migrants cover themselves with thermal blankets as they stand in line after disembarking in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", are seen during the celebrations for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, May 31, 2015. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew...more
Actor Norben Pupo, 26, (L), has his body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or Forced Mutation, by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay during the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter drinks wine with Vietnamese military generals after they signed the Joint Vision Statement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi, June 1, 2015. Carter pledged $18 million on Sunday to help...more
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, is seen in Sanaa, Yemen, May 31, 2015. Aircraft from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's Houthi rebels throughout the country on Sunday, residents said, a day...more
Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, May 30, 2015. The program brings children and their...more
The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Participants in the Mons Ducasse festival take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil" during the Doudou folkloric event, in Mons, Belgium, May 31, 2015. More than 100,000...more
The roof of the Sydney Opera House is pictured as a JetStar Airlines Airbus A320 plane flies near delegates from the inaugural China Australia Millennial Project (CAMP) summit as they stand atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, June 1, 2015....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the central valley near El Centro, California, May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain, pink jersey holder and overall leader, holds the trophy as he celebrates after the 178 km (110 miles) 21st and last stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Turin to Milan, May 31, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.