Participants in the Mons Ducasse festival take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil" during the Doudou folkloric event, in Mons, Belgium, May 31, 2015. More than 100,000 people and 1,800 participants dressed in historical costumes, attented The Doudou, dated from the Middle Ages, and recognised as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO since November 2005. REUTERS/Yves Herman

