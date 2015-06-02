Edition:
A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv, Israel June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv, Israel June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, England June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being brought together in the largest show of his work in Britain since 1997. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, England June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked...more

A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, England June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being brought together in the largest show of his work in Britain since 1997. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Caribbean flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Antwerp's zoo, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Caribbean flamingos are seen in their enclosure at Antwerp's zoo, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Red Cross members help a migrant after he disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 31, 2015. The corpses of 17 migrants were brought ashore in Sicily aboard an Italian naval vessel on Sunday along with 454 survivors as efforts intensified to rescue people fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Red Cross members help a migrant after he disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 31, 2015. The corpses of 17 migrants were brought ashore in Sicily aboard an Italian naval vessel on Sunday along with 454 survivors as efforts...more

Red Cross members help a migrant after he disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 31, 2015. The corpses of 17 migrants were brought ashore in Sicily aboard an Italian naval vessel on Sunday along with 454 survivors as efforts intensified to rescue people fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People hold a rope with Israeli national flags attached to it during the 51st annual Israel parade in Manhattan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People hold a rope with Israeli national flags attached to it during the 51st annual Israel parade in Manhattan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men look at the body of a man belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as they walk past on a highway connecting Idlib to Latakia in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men look at the body of a man belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as they walk past on a highway connecting Idlib to Latakia in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib...more

Men look at the body of a man belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as they walk past on a highway connecting Idlib to Latakia in the northwestern city of Ariha, after a coalition of insurgent groups seized the area in Idlib province, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Saksham Karmacharya, 4, cries while hugging his father Birendra Karmacharya saying that he does not wants to go to school while being carried towards his school, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saksham Karmacharya, 4, cries while hugging his father Birendra Karmacharya saying that he does not wants to go to school while being carried towards his school, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Saksham Karmacharya, 4, cries while hugging his father Birendra Karmacharya saying that he does not wants to go to school while being carried towards his school, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) attend their first one-on-one debate held in a temporary television studio outside the Danish parliament building, in Copenhagen, May 31, 2015. Thorning-Schmidt called an election for June 18 in which her center-left Social Democrats will face stiff competition from the center-right Liberals who want more curbs on immigration and limits on state spending. REUTERS/Asger Ladefoged/Scanpix Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) attend their first one-on-one debate held in a temporary television studio outside the Danish parliament building, in Copenhagen, May 31, 2015....more

Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen (L) attend their first one-on-one debate held in a temporary television studio outside the Danish parliament building, in Copenhagen, May 31, 2015. Thorning-Schmidt called an election for June 18 in which her center-left Social Democrats will face stiff competition from the center-right Liberals who want more curbs on immigration and limits on state spending. REUTERS/Asger Ladefoged/Scanpix Denmark
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Migrants cover themselves with thermal blankets as they stand in line after disembarking in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants cover themselves with thermal blankets as they stand in line after disembarking in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", are seen during the celebrations for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, May 31, 2015. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew Israelites, about 300 African-Americans arrived in 1969 in the sleepy desert town of Dimona, claiming to be descendants of the ancient Israelites and a right to settle in the Jewish state. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Members of the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", are seen during the celebrations for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, May 31, 2015. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew...more

Members of the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", are seen during the celebrations for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, May 31, 2015. Identifying themselves as African Hebrew Israelites, about 300 African-Americans arrived in 1969 in the sleepy desert town of Dimona, claiming to be descendants of the ancient Israelites and a right to settle in the Jewish state. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Actor Norben Pupo, 26, (L), has his body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or Forced Mutation, by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay during the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actor Norben Pupo, 26, (L), has his body painted to perform as part of the creation "Mutacion Forzada", or Forced Mutation, by Cuban artist Alberto Lescay during the 12th Havana Biennial, in Havana, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter drinks wine with Vietnamese military generals after they signed the Joint Vision Statement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi, June 1, 2015. Carter pledged $18 million on Sunday to help Vietnam buy U.S. patrol boats, shortly after touring a Vietnamese coast guard vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship during a skirmish in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter drinks wine with Vietnamese military generals after they signed the Joint Vision Statement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi, June 1, 2015. Carter pledged $18 million on Sunday to help...more

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter drinks wine with Vietnamese military generals after they signed the Joint Vision Statement during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi, June 1, 2015. Carter pledged $18 million on Sunday to help Vietnam buy U.S. patrol boats, shortly after touring a Vietnamese coast guard vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship during a skirmish in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, is seen in Sanaa, Yemen, May 31, 2015. Aircraft from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's Houthi rebels throughout the country on Sunday, residents said, a day after border clashes killed a Saudi serviceman. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, is seen in Sanaa, Yemen, May 31, 2015. Aircraft from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's Houthi rebels throughout the country on Sunday, residents said, a day...more

The Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, is seen in Sanaa, Yemen, May 31, 2015. Aircraft from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's Houthi rebels throughout the country on Sunday, residents said, a day after border clashes killed a Saudi serviceman. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, May 30, 2015. The program brings children and their caregivers from across California to visit their parents in prison. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, May 30, 2015. The program brings children and their...more

Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, May 30, 2015. The program brings children and their caregivers from across California to visit their parents in prison. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for "Best Actress - Drama" for her role on the FOX series "Empire" at the 5th Annnual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Participants in the Mons Ducasse festival take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil" during the Doudou folkloric event, in Mons, Belgium, May 31, 2015. More than 100,000 people and 1,800 participants dressed in historical costumes, attented The Doudou, dated from the Middle Ages, and recognised as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO since November 2005. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Participants in the Mons Ducasse festival take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil" during the Doudou folkloric event, in Mons, Belgium, May 31, 2015. More than 100,000...more

Participants in the Mons Ducasse festival take part in the "Lumacon" fight between Saint George, representing "the good" and the dragon, representing "the evil" during the Doudou folkloric event, in Mons, Belgium, May 31, 2015. More than 100,000 people and 1,800 participants dressed in historical costumes, attented The Doudou, dated from the Middle Ages, and recognised as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO since November 2005. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The roof of the Sydney Opera House is pictured as a JetStar Airlines Airbus A320 plane flies near delegates from the inaugural China Australia Millennial Project (CAMP) summit as they stand atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, June 1, 2015. The climb was the opening event of the five-day summit which is being promoted as a way for "industry and government leaders from both countries to create a more innovative, collaborative Australia-China relationship". REUTERS/David Gray

The roof of the Sydney Opera House is pictured as a JetStar Airlines Airbus A320 plane flies near delegates from the inaugural China Australia Millennial Project (CAMP) summit as they stand atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, June 1, 2015....more

The roof of the Sydney Opera House is pictured as a JetStar Airlines Airbus A320 plane flies near delegates from the inaugural China Australia Millennial Project (CAMP) summit as they stand atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, June 1, 2015. The climb was the opening event of the five-day summit which is being promoted as a way for "industry and government leaders from both countries to create a more innovative, collaborative Australia-China relationship". REUTERS/David Gray
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the central valley near El Centro, California, May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the central valley near El Centro, California, May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain, pink jersey holder and overall leader, holds the trophy as he celebrates after the 178 km (110 miles) 21st and last stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Turin to Milan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain, pink jersey holder and overall leader, holds the trophy as he celebrates after the 178 km (110 miles) 21st and last stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Turin to Milan, May 31, 2015....more

Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain, pink jersey holder and overall leader, holds the trophy as he celebrates after the 178 km (110 miles) 21st and last stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Turin to Milan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari
