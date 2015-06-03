Edition:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 on Tuesday in a soccer friendly meant to promote better relations between the United States and Cuba and demonstrate that baseball-mad Cuba is also becoming a soccer nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 on Tuesday in a soccer friendly meant to promote better relations between the United States and Cuba and demonstrate that baseball-mad Cuba is also becoming a soccer nation. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story is the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Carly Lehwald sits with her son Ben at Carly's home in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 30, 2015. Carly is Ben's father, formerly known as Charlie, and is transitioning to life as a woman. Her story is the basis for a new reality television show "Becoming Us". REUTERS/Jim Young
A Rohingya child plays with balloons at a temporary shelter in Kuala Cangkoi, Lhoksukon, Aceh province, Indonesia June 2, 2015. More than 4,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshis landed in rickety boats throughout Southeast Asia last month following a crackdown on human trafficking in Thailand. REUTERS/Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A Rohingya child plays with balloons at a temporary shelter in Kuala Cangkoi, Lhoksukon, Aceh province, Indonesia June 2, 2015. More than 4,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshis landed in rickety boats throughout Southeast Asia last month following a crackdown on human trafficking in Thailand. REUTERS/Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after the FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA officials. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after the FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA officials. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Roger Federer of Switzerland falls during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot Stan Wawrinka during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Roger Federer of Switzerland falls during his men's quarter-final match against his compatriot Stan Wawrinka during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ladies run after their hats during strong winds at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Ladies run after their hats during strong winds at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy enters River Ravi to release oil lamps and candles in water while observing the Shab-e-Barat festival in Lahore, Pakistan June 2, 2015. Shab-e-barat is also known as the Mid-Shaban, a festival which is celebrated by seeking forgiveness and repenting. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A boy enters River Ravi to release oil lamps and candles in water while observing the Shab-e-Barat festival in Lahore, Pakistan June 2, 2015. Shab-e-barat is also known as the Mid-Shaban, a festival which is celebrated by seeking forgiveness and repenting. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River and others could still be alive, state media said on Tuesday. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River and others could still be alive, state media said on Tuesday. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Smoke billows from a storage building belonging to the education ministry's printing press corporation after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Smoke billows from a storage building belonging to the education ministry's printing press corporation after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Costumed performers take part in a dress rehearsal for Giacomo Puccini's Tosca ahead of the Israeli Opera Festival at Masada, June 1, 2015. According to the ancient historian Josephus, Masada was the site of a Roman siege that ended in 73 AD when hundreds of Jewish rebels committed mass suicide rather than fall as slaves to the Romans. Built by King Herod as a winter palace between 37-31 BC, Masada is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has for decades been a source of archaeological fascination. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Costumed performers take part in a dress rehearsal for Giacomo Puccini's Tosca ahead of the Israeli Opera Festival at Masada, June 1, 2015. According to the ancient historian Josephus, Masada was the site of a Roman siege that ended in 73 AD when hundreds of Jewish rebels committed mass suicide rather than fall as slaves to the Romans. Built by King Herod as a winter palace between 37-31 BC, Masada is a UNESCO World Heritage site and has for decades been a source of archaeological fascination. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
An Afghan drug addict covers his head with a scarf as he uses drug under a bridge inhabited by drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham attend his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham attend his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Rescue workers search on a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Rescue workers search on a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing on Sunday the building that had housed the headquarters of former President Hosni Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing on Sunday the building that had housed the headquarters of former President Hosni Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The sailing ship "Misconceivable" by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm is seen at the Middelheim Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan security forces are seen from a cracked side window of a vehicle, which was damaged in a suicide attack on a police headquarters in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. Taliban militants stormed the police headquarters after a suicide bomb attack at its gate and wounded at least nine policemen, officials said on Monday. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Afghan security forces are seen from a cracked side window of a vehicle, which was damaged in a suicide attack on a police headquarters in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 1, 2015. Taliban militants stormed the police headquarters after a suicide bomb attack at its gate and wounded at least nine policemen, officials said on Monday. REUTERS/Parwiz
Kelowna Rockets' goalie Jackson Whistle concedes the game winning overtime goal to Oshawa Generals' Anthony Cirelli during their Memorial Cup final hockey game at the Colisee Pepsi in Quebec City, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Didier Debusschere/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Kelowna Rockets' goalie Jackson Whistle concedes the game winning overtime goal to Oshawa Generals' Anthony Cirelli during their Memorial Cup final hockey game at the Colisee Pepsi in Quebec City, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Didier Debusschere/Pool
Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv June 1, 2015. Batsheva is one of Israel's most prominent dance companies. Batsheva's artistic director, choreographer Ohad Naharin, is credited for developing the movement language 'Gaga', and incorporating it as their main form of training. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Dancers from the Batsheva Dance Company take part in a full dress rehearsal before their new show "Last Work" in Tel Aviv June 1, 2015. Batsheva is one of Israel's most prominent dance companies. Batsheva's artistic director, choreographer Ohad Naharin, is credited for developing the movement language 'Gaga', and incorporating it as their main form of training. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. The solar-powered plane attempting a round-the-world flight will cut short the seventh leg of its 35,000-km global (22,000-mile) journey, landing in Nagoya, western Japan, due to bad weather. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, circles above Nagoya airport in Japan before a planned landing, June 1, 2015. The solar-powered plane attempting a round-the-world flight will cut short the seventh leg of its 35,000-km global (22,000-mile) journey, landing in Nagoya, western Japan, due to bad weather. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
City municipal employees remove iron grills covered with "lovelocks" on the Pont des Arts which crosses over the River Seine in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. The bridge is closed from June 1 to June 8 and the padlocks which hang on the bridge will be removed by city municipal employees. A city hall campaign to save the bridges of Paris from the weight of hundreds of thousands of brass "love locks" has not checked the ardour of droves of tourists, who continue to view the City of Light as the City of Love. Iron grills lining the bridges have since 2008 been increasingly covered by brass locks purporting to symbolize the unending love of visiting tourists. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
City municipal employees remove iron grills covered with "lovelocks" on the Pont des Arts which crosses over the River Seine in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. The bridge is closed from June 1 to June 8 and the padlocks which hang on the bridge will be removed by city municipal employees. A city hall campaign to save the bridges of Paris from the weight of hundreds of thousands of brass "love locks" has not checked the ardour of droves of tourists, who continue to view the City of Light as the City of Love. Iron grills lining the bridges have since 2008 been increasingly covered by brass locks purporting to symbolize the unending love of visiting tourists. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A moorhen walks along a chain whilst carrying building materials for its partner's nest, in the Serpentine Lake in London, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A moorhen walks along a chain whilst carrying building materials for its partner's nest, in the Serpentine Lake in London, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A fisherman casts his line into heavy seas off the promenade in Blackpool, Britain, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A fisherman casts his line into heavy seas off the promenade in Blackpool, Britain, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy walks near the remains of tents that were burnt in a refugee camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley June 1, 2015. At least six people were killed when dozens of tents at a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley caught fire on Monday, security sources said. At least 160 of the roughly 300 tents, which housed around 600 people, were burned and several people were missing, the sources said, adding that the cause of the fire was not immediately known. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A boy walks near the remains of tents that were burnt in a refugee camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley June 1, 2015. At least six people were killed when dozens of tents at a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley caught fire on Monday, security sources said. At least 160 of the roughly 300 tents, which housed around 600 people, were burned and several people were missing, the sources said, adding that the cause of the fire was not immediately known. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the Imperial Valley near El Centro, California May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Agricultural farm land is shown next to the desert in the Imperial Valley near El Centro, California May 31, 2015. California is enduring its worst drought on record. REUTERS/Mike Blake
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande make statements to the media before a meeting with top company executives at "European Roundtable of Industrialists" in the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande make statements to the media before a meeting with top company executives at "European Roundtable of Industrialists" in the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A Buddhist monk inspects candles during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Pupils and teachers take part in an earthquake drill during the second day of school at Baclaran Elementary school in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Pupils and teachers take part in an earthquake drill during the second day of school at Baclaran Elementary school in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) ride on a travelator upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. South Korea on Tuesday reported its first two deaths from an outbreak of MERS that has infected 25 people in two weeks, as public alarm grew and officials scrambled to contain the outbreak. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) ride on a travelator upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. South Korea on Tuesday reported its first two deaths from an outbreak of MERS that has infected 25 people in two weeks, as public alarm grew and officials scrambled to contain the outbreak. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Jacobite steam train crosses the river Lochy as it departs Fort William, Scotland. June 2, 2015. REUTER/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
The Jacobite steam train crosses the river Lochy as it departs Fort William, Scotland. June 2, 2015. REUTER/Russell Cheyne
