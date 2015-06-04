Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed...more

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, carry their belongings as they were moved to Taung Pyo sub-township after landing near Kanyin Chaung jetty outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 3, 2015. Myanmar on Wednesday landed the boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said. The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

