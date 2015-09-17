Editor's Choice
Migrants protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Japaneses opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato, deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17,...more
Republican U.S. presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan...more
An injured migrant carries a child during clashes with Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karnok Csaba
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. Turkish security forces stopped hundreds of people, mainly Syrians, from marching towards western Turkey's border with...more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. The U.S. State Department on Monday voiced concern about violence at the compound surrounding...more
A migrant plays with his child in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on Tuesday, taking...more
Gilian Caballero, 8, holds a pigeon for sale used for Santeria rituals in downtown Havana, August 4, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans...more
Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, Britain, September 15, 2015. Horner, a convicted murderer, has so far spent 2 nights on the prison roof protesting about conditions inside the jail....more
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto...more
A baby elephant follows its mahout past a store in Udon Thani, Thailand September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. Yasmine says that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and...more
Malcolm Turnbull (C) is sworn in by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (R) as Australia's 29th prime minister at Government House in Canberra, September 15, 2015. Turnbull, the former communications minister, was sworn in on Tuesday as...more
A riot police officer uses a shield to hit a protester while detaining him during a protest against the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), a military deal that would allow the U.S. access to Philippine bases, in front of the U.S. embassy...more
Migrants lie in protest, paying tribute to Aylan Kurdi, the drowned Syrian child whose body washed up on a beach in Turkey, as they are stopped by security forces at a bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. The toll of property loss from the deadly Northern California wildfire has climbed to at least 585 homes and hundreds of other structures...more
Syrian refugees wait to disembark a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 15, 2015. Two decades of frontier-free travel across Europe unraveled on Monday as countries re-established border controls in the face of an...more
School teacher Niurka Mola, 50, holds a doll which symbolises the African sea goddess Yemaya before a ceremony in her home, a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can...more
Benfica's Nico Gaitan shoots during their Champion League Group C soccer match against Astana at Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by...more
Syrian refugees celebrate as they arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 15, 2015. Two decades of frontier-free travel across Europe unraveled on Monday as countries re-established border controls in the face of an unprecedented...more
A labourer works along the exterior wall of an apartment complex which is under construction in Hongseong, South Korea, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, California, United States September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A migrant boy looks out a window as he sits on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. Around 200 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to local media. Picture...more
Residents lift weights during a morning exercise beside the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah September 15, 2015. At least eight people were killed near Utah's border with Arizona when flash floods triggered by heavy rain in nearby canyons swept them away in their cars,...more
A migrant lifts a child to let it peek on the other side of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. Hungary's right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union on...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.