Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Canada's Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Canada's Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Canada's Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal, Sweden October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the country's fourth suspected arson attack on refugee accommodation in just one week. According to local media, 14 people were evacuated from the asylum accommodation in Munkedal, north of Gothenburg, during the night. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal, Sweden October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal, Sweden October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the country's fourth suspected arson attack on refugee accommodation in just one week. According to local media, 14 people were evacuated from the asylum accommodation in Munkedal, north of Gothenburg, during the night. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency
Workers build a new fence to stop the migrants from accessing the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Workers build a new fence to stop the migrants from accessing the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Workers build a new fence to stop the migrants from accessing the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self-defense classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and shootings by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs. Many people have also rushed to gun shops and shooting ranges to get a weapon or renew their existing gun license. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self-defense classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self-defense classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and shootings by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs. Many people have also rushed to gun shops and shooting ranges to get a weapon or renew their existing gun license. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. Slovenia's parliament is expected to approve changes to its laws later on Tuesday to enable the army to help police guard the border, as thousands of migrants flooded into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. Slovenia's parliament is expected to approve changes to its laws later on Tuesday to enable the army to help police guard the border, as thousands of migrants...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. Slovenia's parliament is expected to approve changes to its laws later on Tuesday to enable the army to help police guard the border, as thousands of migrants flooded into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas. Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas. Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) looks inside a damaged building at the MSF hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, October 16, 2015. The hour-long air raid on October 3rd killed 22 people, including 12 MSF staff, and led to the closure of the Kunduz trauma hospital, depriving tens of thousands of Afghans of health care, the prominent medical charity said. Picture taken October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) looks inside a damaged building at the MSF hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, October 16, 2015. The hour-long air raid on October 3rd killed 22 people, including 12 MSF staff, and led to the closure of the...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) looks inside a damaged building at the MSF hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, October 16, 2015. The hour-long air raid on October 3rd killed 22 people, including 12 MSF staff, and led to the closure of the Kunduz trauma hospital, depriving tens of thousands of Afghans of health care, the prominent medical charity said. Picture taken October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area in the last weeks, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area in the last weeks, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2015. Activists from the Hindu Sena smeared ink and black paint on Rashid's face on Monday, for serving beef in a government building in Srinagar earlier this month, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2015. Activists from the Hindu Sena smeared ink and black paint on Rashid's face on Monday, for serving beef in a government building in Srinagar earlier this month, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Korean Min Ho-shik, 84, reacts as he meets his North Korean younger sister Min Eun Shik, 81, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea on Tuesday full of joyful anticipation at reuniting with family members separated for more than six decades since the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KOREA POOL/Yonhap

South Korean Min Ho-shik, 84, reacts as he meets his North Korean younger sister Min Eun Shik, 81, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
South Korean Min Ho-shik, 84, reacts as he meets his North Korean younger sister Min Eun Shik, 81, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea on Tuesday full of joyful anticipation at reuniting with family members separated for more than six decades since the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KOREA POOL/Yonhap
Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep (L) and book dealer George Lawson pose in front of "George Lawson and Wayne Sleep" by David Hockney at Tate Britain in London, October 19, 2015. A recent gift from Hockney for Tate's collection, this is the first time the celebrated portrait has been shown in Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep (L) and book dealer George Lawson pose in front of "George Lawson and Wayne Sleep" by David Hockney at Tate Britain in London, October 19, 2015. A recent gift from Hockney for Tate's collection, this is the first time the celebrated portrait has been shown in Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep (L) and book dealer George Lawson pose in front of "George Lawson and Wayne Sleep" by David Hockney at Tate Britain in London, October 19, 2015. A recent gift from Hockney for Tate's collection, this is the first time the celebrated portrait has been shown in Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of the Aylesbury Estate in seen through the window of a partially abandoned residential building in south London, October 15, 2015. In the past decade, 50 social housing estates with 30,000 homes have been regenerated across London. The total number of homes on those locations has doubled, but with a net loss of 8,000 homes available for the lowest social rents. Supporters say regeneration schemes create more and better homes in a city facing a housing shortage and eye-watering property prices. Objectors say they lead to social cleansing, with poor Londoners priced out as neighborhoods go upmarket. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A view of the Aylesbury Estate in seen through the window of a partially abandoned residential building in south London, October 15, 2015. In the past decade, 50 social housing estates with 30,000 homes have been regenerated across London. The total...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A view of the Aylesbury Estate in seen through the window of a partially abandoned residential building in south London, October 15, 2015. In the past decade, 50 social housing estates with 30,000 homes have been regenerated across London. The total number of homes on those locations has doubled, but with a net loss of 8,000 homes available for the lowest social rents. Supporters say regeneration schemes create more and better homes in a city facing a housing shortage and eye-watering property prices. Objectors say they lead to social cleansing, with poor Londoners priced out as neighborhoods go upmarket. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Thick smoke rises as a fire burns in a forest at Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, October 20, 2015. Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year, experts said on Monday. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Thick smoke rises as a fire burns in a forest at Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, October 20, 2015. Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Thick smoke rises as a fire burns in a forest at Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, October 20, 2015. Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year, experts said on Monday. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto
President Obama looks at the moon through a telescope with Agatha Sofia Alvarez-Bareiro, a high school senior from Brooklyn, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
President Obama looks at the moon through a telescope with Agatha Sofia Alvarez-Bareiro, a high school senior from Brooklyn, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
President Obama looks at the moon through a telescope with Agatha Sofia Alvarez-Bareiro, a high school senior from Brooklyn, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organised by rightwing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA)at theaterpkatz in Dresden, Germany, October 19, 2015. PEGIDA held the rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the group's formation. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organised by rightwing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA)at theaterpkatz in Dresden, Germany, October 19, 2015. PEGIDA held the rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the group's formation. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organised by rightwing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA)at theaterpkatz in Dresden, Germany, October 19, 2015. PEGIDA held the rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the group's formation. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were attempting to sell them to buyers in Malaysia. According to local media, the orangutans will be returned to Medan, Indonesia on Tuesday. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were attempting to sell them to buyers in Malaysia. According to local media, the orangutans will be returned to Medan, Indonesia on Tuesday. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be $8 billion a year worldwide, according to TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A medium dressed as a deity jumps during a trance at Khokana village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 19, 2015. Dressed with colourful clay masks, the mediums participate in dances while villagers offer sacrificed animals and prayers in hope of gaining blessing from the deities in the annual Shikali festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A medium dressed as a deity jumps during a trance at Khokana village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 19, 2015. Dressed with colourful clay masks, the mediums participate in dances while villagers offer sacrificed animals and prayers in hope of gaining blessing from the deities in the annual Shikali festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A medium dressed as a deity jumps during a trance at Khokana village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 19, 2015. Dressed with colourful clay masks, the mediums participate in dances while villagers offer sacrificed animals and prayers in hope of gaining blessing from the deities in the annual Shikali festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamoured to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a night spent in the cold and mud of no-man's land, their passage west slowed by a Slovenian effort to impose limits on the flow to western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamoured to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamoured to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a night spent in the cold and mud of no-man's land, their passage west slowed by a Slovenian effort to impose limits on the flow to western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman, selected as a participant for a reunion, reacts at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. The reunion of 90 South Koreans and 96 North Koreans, the 20th of its kind, will be held at a resort in the North, mostly in a large ballroom under the watchful eye of officials. The reunions are politically important for the South, where 66,000 people are on a waiting list to see long-lost relatives, a number that is shrinking fast, while the North also seeks to maximise their domestic propaganda value. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman, selected as a participant for a reunion, reacts at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. The reunion of 90 South Koreans and 96 North Koreans, the 20th of its kind, will be held at a resort in the North,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A woman, selected as a participant for a reunion, reacts at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. The reunion of 90 South Koreans and 96 North Koreans, the 20th of its kind, will be held at a resort in the North, mostly in a large ballroom under the watchful eye of officials. The reunions are politically important for the South, where 66,000 people are on a waiting list to see long-lost relatives, a number that is shrinking fast, while the North also seeks to maximise their domestic propaganda value. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion onboard as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of Quetta, capital of a province racked by years of separatist violence. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion onboard as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion onboard as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of Quetta, capital of a province racked by years of separatist violence. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, October 20, 2015. Xi is on a State visit to Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, October 20, 2015. Xi is on a State visit to Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, October 20, 2015. Xi is on a State visit to Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
