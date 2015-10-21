Editor's choice
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Canada's Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted...more
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal, Sweden October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the...more
Workers build a new fence to stop the migrants from accessing the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self-defense classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and...more
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. Slovenia's parliament is expected to approve changes to its laws later on Tuesday to enable the army to help police guard the border, as thousands of migrants...more
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in this undated photo released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines...more
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach,...more
A member of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) looks inside a damaged building at the MSF hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, October 16, 2015. The hour-long air raid on October 3rd killed 22 people, including 12 MSF staff, and led to the closure of the...more
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year...more
Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India,...more
South Korean Min Ho-shik, 84, reacts as he meets his North Korean younger sister Min Eun Shik, 81, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed border...more
Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep (L) and book dealer George Lawson pose in front of "George Lawson and Wayne Sleep" by David Hockney at Tate Britain in London, October 19, 2015. A recent gift from Hockney for Tate's collection, this is the first time the...more
A view of the Aylesbury Estate in seen through the window of a partially abandoned residential building in south London, October 15, 2015. In the past decade, 50 social housing estates with 30,000 homes have been regenerated across London. The total...more
Thick smoke rises as a fire burns in a forest at Ogan Komering Ilir Regency, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, October 20, 2015. Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and...more
President Obama looks at the moon through a telescope with Agatha Sofia Alvarez-Bareiro, a high school senior from Brooklyn, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organised by rightwing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA)at theaterpkatz in Dresden, Germany, October 19, 2015. PEGIDA held the rally to mark the one-year...more
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming...more
Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were...more
Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his mother Margaret Trudeau as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A medium dressed as a deity jumps during a trance at Khokana village in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 19, 2015. Dressed with colourful clay masks, the mediums participate in dances while villagers offer sacrificed animals and prayers in hope of gaining...more
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamoured to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a...more
A woman, selected as a participant for a reunion, reacts at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. The reunion of 90 South Koreans and 96 North Koreans, the 20th of its kind, will be held at a resort in the North,...more
Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion onboard as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of...more
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, October 20, 2015. Xi is on a State visit to Britain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
