Thu Sep 10, 2015

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. The new $50 million visitors center at the heart of a national memorial created out of the crash site will be formally dedicated on Thursday, a day before ceremonies mark the fourteenth anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Spanish police officers and a fair worker find a migrant who was hiding in a fairground truck heading to board a ferry to continental Spain, in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves as she sits aboard a train drawn by a steam locomotive at Edinburgh Waverley Station in Scotland, Britain September 9, 2015. Queen Elizabeth who ascended the throne aged just 25 as her exhausted country struggled to recover from the ravages of World War Two, made history on Wednesday when she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people and hospitalizing hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air strikes in neighboring Syria. Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating her sister and compatriot Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Students look at their teacher holding papers of the new curriculum at a classroom of Dalu primary school in Gucheng township of Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 8, 2015. The school, opened in 2006 and has never acquired a legal license, may face a shutdown order from the government. There are currently over 160 students in the school, mostly "leftover children", whose parents left their hometown to earn a living, local media reported. Picture taken September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Spectators use their mobile phones to take pictures and videos as Z-19 helicopters of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) perform during an aerobatic display at the China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. Greece asked the European Union for aid to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a minister said arrivals on Lesbos had swollen to three times as many as the island could handle. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton does the "Nae Nae" dance move with DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss (L) and television host Ellen DeGeneres (R) during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres show" in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Workers look on as a car is stranded in a sinkhole on a street in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, September 9, 2015. The driver managed to get out of the car unharmed and no one was injured during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants jump over a road protection fence as they leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. The bridge, built in 1971, is 246.6-metre-long and 12-metre-wide. A new bridge will be built on the same location as replacement, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Protesters holding umbrellas gather at a rally against Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security bill and his administration, during heavy rain caused by typhoon Etau, in Tokyo, September 9, 2015. Abe won a rare second consecutive term on Tuesday as ruling party chief, and hence premier, pledging to retain focus on reviving the world's third-biggest economy and deepen debate on revising its pacifist constitution. A placard (C) held by a protester reads, "Scrap the bill". REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A woman hugs two crying children as police search their vehicle for demonstrators who had taken part in a protest against the re-election of the city's mayor Rubelio Recinos of the Patriot Party in Barberena, northwest of Guatemala City, September 8, 2015. The demonstrators were protesting against what they say were irregularities in the margin of votes in which Recinos won by 169, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy washes a horse in the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip, September 8, 2015. A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East on Tuesday, killing two people and hospitalising hundreds in Lebanon and disrupting fighting and air strikes in neighbouring Syria. Clouds of dust also engulfed Israel, Jordan and Cyprus where aircraft were diverted to Paphos from Larnaca airport as visibility fell to 500 metres. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A destroyed room is pictured at the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) headquarters after an overnight attack by protesters, in Ankara, Turkey, September 9, 2015. The crowd attacked the�headquarters�of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition�Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) in the capital Ankara on Tuesday night, the party said. One HDP official said the crowd broke the windows of the building. Ankara police was not available for comment. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
People take pictures during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A senior Israeli competes in the shot put competition as he takes part in sports games for people over 65 years old, organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 8, 2015. About a thousand people over the age of 65 on Tuesday took part in the sports event in Tel Aviv, which included categories such as swimming, weight-lifting, shot put and running. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Miss South Dakota Little Sister Dakota Latinow, 6, arrives with her mother, Diana, at the first night of preliminaries of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 8, 2015. The 95th Miss America Pageant will be held September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A suspect of the August 17 Bangkok blast who was arrested last week near the border with Cambodia waits in a police car before a crime re-enactment near the bomb site at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Fans jump to their feet as they try to catch the headband of Roger Federer of Switzerland that he threw into the crowd after his match against John Isner of the U.S. at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A British Airways passenger jet is shown after a fire at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, September 8, 2015. The plane caught fire after an aborted takeoff on Tuesday, but the flames were extinguished and just two people among the 159 passengers and 13 crew onboard suffered minor injuries, McCarran International Airport said on Twitter. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. Seasonal forest fires have covered large parts of the island of Sumatra and Kalimantan in smoke and haze. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
