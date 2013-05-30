Editor's Choice
Soldiers from the Special Operations Battalion of the Federal District demonstrate to the media their new armoured vehicles and tactics, at its headquarters in Sector South Police in Brasilia May 29, 2013. The tactical training is part of preparations made by the security forces ahead of major sporting events that Brazil will host. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Kim Keon-hoon, a worker with Byucksan Engineering & Construction, looks out through the window from his empty two-bathroom, four-bedroom apartment before an interview with Reuters, in the middle class suburb in Goyang, north of Seoul April 1, 2013. Kim says he was forced to buy an unsold 800 million won ($716,400) apartment, built by his employer in 2008, as the company teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Five years after the global financial crisis, South Korean construction workers are feeling the pinch more than ever as they shoulder a mountain of debt from a real estate bust that has cast a long shadow on the country's growth prospects. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A security member loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gestures to a photographer in Damascus May 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A Munduruku Indian child stands near police as Amazon Indians from different tribes occupy the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 28, 2013. Indians from various tribes returned to force the suspension for the second time in a month, of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, opposing it for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Afghan men look at the entrance of Panjshir government building after an attack by insurgents in Panjshir province May 29, 2013. Six Taliban insurgents, some wearing suicide vests, attacked the governor's compound in Afghanistan's fiercely anti-Taliban Panjshir valley on Wednesday morning, killing one policeman, officials say. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A visitor takes a picture in front of the installation called "We sit starving amidst our gold " by British artist Jeremy Deller at the Great Britain pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 29, 2013. The exhibition runs till September 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Israeli cowboys, Amit (L) and Alon (R), get ready in the early morning on a ranch just outside Moshav Yonatan, a collective farming community, about 2 km (1 mile) south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights May 21, 2013. Cowboys, who have been running the ranch on the Golan's volcanic rocky plateau for some 35 years, also host the Israeli military, who use half of the cattle farm, 20,000 dunams (5,000 acres), as a live-fire training zone. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo May 28, 2013. The metropolitan area of some 20 million people has only about 45 miles (72 km) of mostly underground rail. Sao Paulo has some of the world's worst traffic jams, with commuters sometimes needing three hours to travel about nine miles (14 km) across Brazil's biggest city and financial capital. Picture taken May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman points a knife to her neck as she threatens to kill herself on a street in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, May 27, 2013. Police eventually grabbed the knife from the woman who made the suicide threat for half an hour near a bus station in southern China's Guangdong on Monday afternoon, according to local media. Picture taken May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned newborn baby cries in an incubator after he was rescued from a sewage pipe at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province May 28, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued the abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported. According to local media, the baby is now in stable condition. Picture taken May 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A soldier stands guard in front of a mosque that was burnt during a riot between Muslims and Buddhist in Lashio township May 29, 2013. Buddhist mobs armed with sticks and machetes burned Muslim homes on Wednesday for a second day in the northern Myanmar city of Lashio, contradicting government assurances that soldiers and police had restored calm. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A worker cleans the "Animals at War" memorial, after it was defaced with red paint, in London May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Workers hang portraits of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (L), President Abdullah Gul (2nd L) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan before a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police charge toward unemployed graduate taking part in a demonstration about the lack of jobs, in Rabat May 29, 2013. The people were also protesting against the Mawazine Festival, as they said that the government could have put the money used for the festival to better use, to build new schools and housing. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Advanced Business Parks (ABP) Chairman, Xu Weiping, stands in derelict land at Royal Albert Dock in east London May 29, 2013. A Chinese developer has signed a deal to convert a derelict plot of land next to London's City Airport into the British capital's third financial district aimed at Chinese firms and worth an expected $1.5 billion when completed. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New Delhi on Wednesday reached 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's meteorological department. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
England's Ashley Cole (R) challenges Ireland's Shane Long during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley stadium in London May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
