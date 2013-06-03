Editor's Choice

Men sit on a roof near the North Korean city of Hyesan, across the Yalu River from the Chinese town of Changbai May 12, 2013. Chinese currency and U.S. dollars are being used more widely than ever in North Korea instead of the country's own money. The use of dollars and Chinese yuan, or renminbi, has accelerated since a revaluation of the North Korean won in 2009 wiped out the savings of millions of people, said experts on the country, defectors and Chinese border traders. REUTERS/John Ruwitch