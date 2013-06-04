Editor's Choice
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused anti-government protesters on Monday of walking "arm-in-arm with terrorism", remarks that could...more
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused anti-government protesters on Monday of walking "arm-in-arm with terrorism", remarks that could further inflame public anger after three days of some of the most violent riots in decades. Hundreds of police and protesters have been injured since Friday in the riots, which began with a demonstration to halt construction in a park in an Istanbul square and grew into mass protests against what opponents call Erdogan's authoritarianism. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of the Free Syrian Army shoots back at a sniper during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army shoots back at a sniper during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning petrol tanker at a military-run petrol station in Hanoi June 3, 2013. The station is located opposite a military hospital in Hanoi, and the fire has prompted the hospital's authorities to evacuate patients...more
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning petrol tanker at a military-run petrol station in Hanoi June 3, 2013. The station is located opposite a military hospital in Hanoi, and the fire has prompted the hospital's authorities to evacuate patients whose beds were closest to the station, according to local media. REUTERS/Kham
A man points at an armoured police vehicle with his crutch as he tries to stop it in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man points at an armoured police vehicle with his crutch as he tries to stop it in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women going to work push themselves into a train carriage at Sudimara train station outskirt of Jakarta June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Women going to work push themselves into a train carriage at Sudimara train station outskirt of Jakarta June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A contestant holds up her dress as she waits for a rehearsal at the annual national chorus singing event in Beijing, June 3, 2013. The singing event is open to senior members under 75. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A contestant holds up her dress as she waits for a rehearsal at the annual national chorus singing event in Beijing, June 3, 2013. The singing event is open to senior members under 75. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Actress Glenn Close makes an appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington June 3, 2013. Close is at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health which is being hosted by President Barack Obama today....more
Actress Glenn Close makes an appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington June 3, 2013. Close is at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health which is being hosted by President Barack Obama today. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
San Diego Padres center fielder Alexi Amarista (back) is unable to reach a 5th inning 2-RBI double by Toronto Blue Jays' Adam Lind as Edwin Encarnacion heads home during their Interleague MLB game in San Diego, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
San Diego Padres center fielder Alexi Amarista (back) is unable to reach a 5th inning 2-RBI double by Toronto Blue Jays' Adam Lind as Edwin Encarnacion heads home during their Interleague MLB game in San Diego, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. A blaze at a locked poultry slaughterhouse in northeast China killed at least 119 people on Monday with several still unaccounted for, officials and...more
Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. A blaze at a locked poultry slaughterhouse in northeast China killed at least 119 people on Monday with several still unaccounted for, officials and state media said, triggering online outrage in a country with a grim record on fire safety. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit in the upstairs windows of their flooded house in the centre of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 3, 2013. Torrential rain in the south and south-east of Germany caused heavy flooding over the...more
People sit in the upstairs windows of their flooded house in the centre of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 3, 2013. Torrential rain in the south and south-east of Germany caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Palestinian applicants extend their hands with their registration numbers at a Hamas recruitment centre in Gaza City June 3, 2013. One hundred recruits from 14,000 applicants aged between 18 to 25 will be chosen to join the Palestinian police loyal...more
Palestinian applicants extend their hands with their registration numbers at a Hamas recruitment centre in Gaza City June 3, 2013. One hundred recruits from 14,000 applicants aged between 18 to 25 will be chosen to join the Palestinian police loyal to Hamas, Hamas officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish protesters clashed with riot police into the early hours of Monday with some setting fire to offices of the ruling AK Party as the...more
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish protesters clashed with riot police into the early hours of Monday with some setting fire to offices of the ruling AK Party as the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years entered their fourth day. Turkey's streets were calm in the morning after a night of noisy protests and violence in major cities. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man rests on the roof during media day at the Museum of Civilizations from Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM) in Marseille, June 3, 2013. The museum, based in the Fort Saint-Jean overlooking the southern French city will be inaugurated Tuesday as...more
A man rests on the roof during media day at the Museum of Civilizations from Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM) in Marseille, June 3, 2013. The museum, based in the Fort Saint-Jean overlooking the southern French city will be inaugurated Tuesday as part of festivities to mark Marseille-Provence being named the 2013 European Capital of Culture. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman washes her child's face at a pond at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman washes her child's face at a pond at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. Volunteers piled up sandbags to keep a swollen river from overwhelming the Czech capital's historic centre on Monday after...more
People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. Volunteers piled up sandbags to keep a swollen river from overwhelming the Czech capital's historic centre on Monday after floods across central Europe forced factories to close, drove thousands from their homes and killed at least seven people. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes in front of a factory owned by Sabrina (Cambodia) Garment Manufacturing in Kampong Speu province, west of the capital Phnom Penh June 3, 2013. Several thousand workers protested and some...more
A protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes in front of a factory owned by Sabrina (Cambodia) Garment Manufacturing in Kampong Speu province, west of the capital Phnom Penh June 3, 2013. Several thousand workers protested and some clashed with police at the factory which makes clothing for U.S. sportswear company Nike, as they continue a protest refusing to give up their campaign for higher pay. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. A wildfire raging north of Los Angeles prompted evacuations and burned structures as the so-called Powerhouse Fire has burned an estimated 25,000 acres...more
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. A wildfire raging north of Los Angeles prompted evacuations and burned structures as the so-called Powerhouse Fire has burned an estimated 25,000 acres and is only 20 percent contained. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3,...more
A twig is used to keep an elephant's trunk open while a Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) official attaches a GPS-satellite collar in a remote area of South Sudan, whose location cannot be disclosed due to issues of accelerating poaching, June 3, 2013. WCS in partnership with South Sudan's Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism is attaching GPS-satellite collars to elephants across South Sudan to help understand movement patterns and monitor and protect them funded by USAID and WCS. South Sudan's elephant population has already has dropped to less than 5,000 from around 80,000 in the 1950s. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A fisherman rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Brazilian soccer player Neymar waves to Barcelona's supporters at his presentation after signing a five-year contract with the club, at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Brazilian soccer player Neymar waves to Barcelona's supporters at his presentation after signing a five-year contract with the club, at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. Indian manufacturing growth nearly stalled in May as factory output shrank for the first time in over four years, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy remained...more
Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. Indian manufacturing growth nearly stalled in May as factory output shrank for the first time in over four years, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy remained frail at the start of the new fiscal year. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.