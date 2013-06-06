Editor's Choice

The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), is seen on his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. From the streets of Seoul to the European parliament a new generation of North Korean defectors is stepping into the limelight, telling their personal stories to highlight the human rights abuses in their homeland. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji