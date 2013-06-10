Edition:
<p>Protesters wave Turkish flags during a demonstration at Gezi park near Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A boy jumps into a water canal to cool himself with others on a hot day in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakikstan, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>People dance in soap foam on the Dr. Bronner's Magic Soap float during the 43rd annual L.A. LGBT Pride Parade in West Hollywood, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A traveller washes her horse at Appleby in Westmorland, northern England, June 9, 2013. The horses are washed as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600's. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A cloud of dust from a nearby imploded building approaches the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Australian cricket player Shane Warne (front) waits for a team photo with his fiance, British actress Elizabeth Hurley, and former cricketers before an England and Australia charity match at Cirencester Park in Cirencester, England, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Riot policemen chase protesters at Kizilay Square in central Ankara, Turkey, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Isco of Spain reacts during their UEFA European Under-21 Championship match against Germany at Netanya Municipal Stadium in Netanya, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks use an iPad in front of riot policemen during a rally outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A boy walks past a mural painted outside the house former South African President Nelson Mandela once lived in, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Third-placed Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne at first-placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after Vettel won the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, June 9, 2013. Standing at left is second-placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest arranges mangoes to be offered to Hindu God Lord Krishna inside a temple during a mango festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A flare-wielding Homen group protester jumps onto the Philippe Chatrier clay court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A man walks past flags of Turkey and the European Union at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a Bible as he protests against a monthly prayer session of the Women of the Wall group at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, June 9, 2013. The Women of the Wall group has angered ultra-Orthodox Jews by wearing prayer shawls and reading from holy scriptures at the Western Wall, a revered remnant of the Biblical Jewish Temple. Orthodox Jewish tradition reserves such rituals for men, and some more conservative rabbis have vowed to battle a plan devised by a former cabinet minister to try to accommodate the women's more liberal approach to prayer. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>President Obama salutes as he returns from California, where he conducted a summit with Chinese president President Xi Jinping, to the White House, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>France's Adil Rami fights for the ball with Brazil's Neymar during their international friendly soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>An employee wearing a self-made cardboard mask works inside a bicycle factory in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China, June 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A shepherd leads thousands of sheep at the Old Port during a simulation of a transhumance, the seasonal migration when herds are moved to grazing grounds, as part of festivities to mark Marseille-Provence being named the 2013 European Capital of Culture in Marseille, France, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Demonstrators wear life jackets during a protest against the transit of the cruises into the Venice lagoon in Venice, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>A woman performs a pole dancing routine during the national day celebration of "Urban Pole" dance at a public park in Mexico City, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greet him as he heads to the city center from the airport in Ankara, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Monday, June 10, 2013

