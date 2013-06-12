Edition:
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon near Kindi hospital, which is under the control of forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, as both sides fight to take control of the hospital in Aleppo, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Munduruku Indians from the Amazon Basin demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Mines and Energy by lying on the street to symbolize the dead, in Brasilia, June 11, 2013. The Indians are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and are calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow, June 11, 2013. Russian police detained more than 20 gay rights activists involved in a "kissing protest" outside parliament where lawmakers were preparing to pass a bill banning homosexual "propaganda". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed through a string of worker benefits as the head of modern France's first Socialist government has died aged 84. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

<p>Mud peels off from the emblem of a partially mud-covered BMW car at a flooded display room of a car dealership in Fischerdorf, a suburb of the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf, Germany, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

<p>A protester lies in animal blood as he participates in a demonstration against lawmakers' demands for a pay rise, outside parliament buildings in Nairobi, June 11, 2013.REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A protester catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Activists from the Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) shout slogans as they scuffle with police during a protest in Kolkata, India, June 11, 2013. Dozens of DSO activists protested against the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old college student at Barasat area on the outskirts of Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Employees stand at the windows of the Greek state television headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A sign reading "No Reporters Please" is posted on the front door of the house belonging to Lonnie and Karen Snowden, father and stepmother of NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden, in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A damaged car is driven from the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>India's Ishant Sharma bowls as he is watched by West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at The Oval cricket ground in London, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>A protester holding a shield attempts to block a jet of water from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A soldier runs away from the launching pad holding the Long March 2-F rocket loaded with Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft at Jiuquan satellite launch center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is congratulated by his daughter Chelsea Clinton for his nomination as 'Father of the Year' at a lunch in New York, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Italy's Davide Astori (R) fights for the ball with Haiti's Kevin Fils Belfort during their international friendly match in Rio de Janeiro, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Visitors watch a film as they attend the opening night of a drive-in cinema, which will run till June 21, at the Grand Palais in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Queen Silvia of Sweden unveils her portrait at the National Swedish Portrait Gallery at Gripsholm Castle, near Stockholm, June 11, 2013. The portrait is painted by the painter Urban Larsson. REUTERS/Erik Martensson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>A woman from the Druze community uses binoculars to watch fighting between forces loyal to the Syrian regime and rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, from a hilltop overlooking Syrian villages in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands reacts after scoring a goal against China during their international friendly soccer match at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A photograph of U.S. President Barack Obama meeting former South African president Nelson Mandela is seen at Mandela's office at the newly renovated Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

