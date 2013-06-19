Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao June 18, 2013. 70 members of the workforce were evicted on Tuesday after occupying the factory for nearly two months and blocking an earlier attempt by the company's former owners and current proprietors of the building to expel them. The company went into liquidation in 2012 and its owners owe 18 million euros in taxes, according to representatives of the workers committee. REUTERS/Vincent West