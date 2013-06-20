Straw hats are placed on the floor in the sun light before being shaped by artisans inside a hat store in Celendin in Peru's northern region of Cajamarca, June 18, 2013. Celendin province is famous in the region for its handmade hats, which are woven with local straws and worn by most farmers in its towns, who believe that wearing a quality straw hat is important to create a good image. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil