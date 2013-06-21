Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 6:05pm IST

<p>A demonstrator tries to stop the riot police during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A demonstrator tries to stop the riot police during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A man looks at the hazy skyline of the Singapore business district, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A man looks at the hazy skyline of the Singapore business district, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>A demonstrator chases vandals (unseen) during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife City, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A demonstrator chases vandals (unseen) during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife City, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Children dance at the quay of the Black Sea in the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children dance at the quay of the Black Sea in the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Maria del Carmen reacts after learning that her eviction has been postponed, in Gijon, northern Spain, June 20, 2013. Maria del Carmen is unemployed and lives with her son on the 400 euros ($528) per month which she gets from the state. In 2010, she began having problems paying her mortgage. Her eviction, which was scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to July 31 with the help of anti-eviction activists, local media reported. The signs read, "Stop evictions" (top) and "Finance companies, builders, banks, who will rescue me?" REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Maria del Carmen reacts after learning that her eviction has been postponed, in Gijon, northern Spain, June 20, 2013. Maria del Carmen is unemployed and lives with her son on the 400 euros ($528) per month which she gets from the state. In 2010, she...more

<p>An armed Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units walks past Kurdish graffiti in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

An armed Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units walks past Kurdish graffiti in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>Firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory at Coteau du Lac, west of Montreal, Quebec, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory at Coteau du Lac, west of Montreal, Quebec, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in a picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in a picture released by North Korea's Korean Central...more

<p>A protester wearing a gas mask participates in a demonstration in central Sofia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A protester wearing a gas mask participates in a demonstration in central Sofia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Employees and customers congregate at the bar of Satin Dolls, which stood in as the Bada Bing Club filmed in the TV show "The Sopranos", in Lodi, New Jersey, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Employees and customers congregate at the bar of Satin Dolls, which stood in as the Bada Bing Club filmed in the TV show "The Sopranos", in Lodi, New Jersey, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Nigeria's Ahmed Musa reacts after a challenge by Uruguay's Diego Lugano during their Confederations Cup Group B match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa reacts after a challenge by Uruguay's Diego Lugano during their Confederations Cup Group B match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A "Ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, is seen near Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 20, 2013. Mongolia will hold its presidential election on June 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A "Ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, is seen near Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 20, 2013. Mongolia will hold its presidential election on June 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province, Indonesia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar</p>

Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province, Indonesia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

<p>A dismissed worker from a local steel manufacturing company with used motor oil lubricant on his face looks on after a clash with anti-riot police during a picket rally to demand for his job back, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Al Falcon</p>

A dismissed worker from a local steel manufacturing company with used motor oil lubricant on his face looks on after a clash with anti-riot police during a picket rally to demand for his job back, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 20,...more

<p>A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador, Brazil, June 20,...more

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts with members of her family and her racing team as she watches her horse Estimate win The Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. The Queen's horse, Estimate, won the Royal Ascot's Gold Cup event on Thursday, the first time the race was won by a reigning monarch. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts with members of her family and her racing team as she watches her horse Estimate win The Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. The Queen's...more

<p>Demonstrators kneel in front of the police during a protest in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Demonstrators kneel in front of the police during a protest in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Demonstrators clash during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Demonstrators clash during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A young man supporting the National Union for the Elderly is detained during clashes with police officers during the fourth day of protests in front of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute in Managua, Nicaragua, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A young man supporting the National Union for the Elderly is detained during clashes with police officers during the fourth day of protests in front of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute in Managua, Nicaragua, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo...more

<p>Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013....more

