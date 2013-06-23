Editor's Choice
Flames burning a palm oil plantation light up the area as the moon shines in the sky in haze-hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia's Riau province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Flames burning a palm oil plantation light up the area as the moon shines in the sky in haze-hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia's Riau province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A protester prepares to throw stones at riot police on a street near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester prepares to throw stones at riot police on a street near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People ride the Luna Park Swing Ride as the Super Moon rises on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People ride the Luna Park Swing Ride as the Super Moon rises on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Italy's Mario Balotelli (L) reacts as Brazil's David Luiz fouls him during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Italy's Mario Balotelli (L) reacts as Brazil's David Luiz fouls him during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Palestinians watch the result of "Arab Idol" in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians watch the result of "Arab Idol" in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The Bow River over flows its banks into the downtown core and residential areas in Calgary, Alberta June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The Bow River over flows its banks into the downtown core and residential areas in Calgary, Alberta June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man holding a Brazilian flag walks near soccer balls marked with red crosses planted by members of NGO Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) as a protest in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man holding a Brazilian flag walks near soccer balls marked with red crosses planted by members of NGO Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) as a protest in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Protesters try to stop an armored crowd control truck from which the riot police fire water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protesters try to stop an armored crowd control truck from which the riot police fire water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator embraces a police commander in a gesture of peace during a protest in Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A demonstrator embraces a police commander in a gesture of peace during a protest in Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
New York Yankees shortstop Jayson Nix flies over Tampa Bay Rays runner Wil Myers (bottom) after forcing him out at second base in the ninth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray...more
New York Yankees shortstop Jayson Nix flies over Tampa Bay Rays runner Wil Myers (bottom) after forcing him out at second base in the ninth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
FaraDiva, a drag queen, adjusts his stockings next to a friend, before participating in the Gay Pride Parade in Lisbon June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
FaraDiva, a drag queen, adjusts his stockings next to a friend, before participating in the Gay Pride Parade in Lisbon June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima dives for the ball as a header by Mexico's Andres Guardado (bottom L) hits the goalpost during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Washington...more
Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima dives for the ball as a header by Mexico's Andres Guardado (bottom L) hits the goalpost during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Washington Alves
An emergency rescue worker assists an actor posing as an injured passenger during the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He
An emergency rescue worker assists an actor posing as an injured passenger during the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He
Youths throw flour at each other during the "Battle with Flour" flash mob on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Youths throw flour at each other during the "Battle with Flour" flash mob on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A customer sits near weapons displayed at Abu Mohammad's gunsmith shop, in the city of Aleppo June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A customer sits near weapons displayed at Abu Mohammad's gunsmith shop, in the city of Aleppo June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (C) celebrates his goal on the Boston Bruins with teammates Duncan Keith (L) and Jonathan Toews (R) and a group of fans behind the glass during the second period in Game 5 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series...more
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (C) celebrates his goal on the Boston Bruins with teammates Duncan Keith (L) and Jonathan Toews (R) and a group of fans behind the glass during the second period in Game 5 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Chicago, Illinois, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Villagers rest on an oil well as a fire burns a palm oil plantation at the haze hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, in Indonesia's Riau province June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers rest on an oil well as a fire burns a palm oil plantation at the haze hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, in Indonesia's Riau province June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Protesters clash with law enforcement troops during a demonstration outside Mineirao stadium, where the Confederations Cup soccer match between Japan and Mexico is taking place, in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Protesters clash with law enforcement troops during a demonstration outside Mineirao stadium, where the Confederations Cup soccer match between Japan and Mexico is taking place, in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner fails to catch a grand slam home run by Tampa Bay Rays batter Wil Myers as right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (31) watches the play in the sixth inning of their Major League Baseball game at Yankee Stadium in...more
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner fails to catch a grand slam home run by Tampa Bay Rays batter Wil Myers as right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (31) watches the play in the sixth inning of their Major League Baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L, front) and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Sergei Ivanov (R, front) attend a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L, front) and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Sergei Ivanov (R, front) attend a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
British and Irish Lions' Sam Warburton (holding the ball) is tackled by Australia's Ben Alexander during their rugby union test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
British and Irish Lions' Sam Warburton (holding the ball) is tackled by Australia's Ben Alexander during their rugby union test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A protester tries to calm down another as they stand in front of a riot police line near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester tries to calm down another as they stand in front of a riot police line near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.