Editor's choice
A man stands facing riot police holding shields before the Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man stands facing riot police holding shields before the Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A former member of the Salvadoran army is hit by pepper spray as he tries to climb over a barricade during a protest outside a hotel where local congress members were meeting in San Salvador, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A former member of the Salvadoran army is hit by pepper spray as he tries to climb over a barricade during a protest outside a hotel where local congress members were meeting in San Salvador, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An Israeli soldier of the paratrooper brigade covers his face with a kippah, or skullcap, as he takes a break during a march near Jerusalem, marking the completion of their advanced training, at the end of which they receive their red paratrooper...more
An Israeli soldier of the paratrooper brigade covers his face with a kippah, or skullcap, as he takes a break during a march near Jerusalem, marking the completion of their advanced training, at the end of which they receive their red paratrooper beret, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Burning vehicles are seen at the site of a fire in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 27, 2013. A 16-ton tank truck rolled over after an accident, setting parked cars and a nearby apartment building ablaze. REUTERS/Sergey Khodanov
Burning vehicles are seen at the site of a fire in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 27, 2013. A 16-ton tank truck rolled over after an accident, setting parked cars and a nearby apartment building ablaze. REUTERS/Sergey Khodanov
A woman stands next to Spanish police keeping guard outside the High Court where former ruling People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas appeared for questioning in Madrid, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman stands next to Spanish police keeping guard outside the High Court where former ruling People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas appeared for questioning in Madrid, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A demonstrator is pushed by a policeman during a protest blocking the access to 25 Abril bridge in Lisbon, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator is pushed by a policeman during a protest blocking the access to 25 Abril bridge in Lisbon, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes,...more
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator is helped by another after being affected by tear gas during a protest near the Estadio Castelao where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy was being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi...more
A demonstrator is helped by another after being affected by tear gas during a protest near the Estadio Castelao where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy was being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Protesters throw pink paint at the police by the entrance to Kosovo's parliament and government buildings June 27, 2013. Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protesting against normalizing ties with neighbouring Serbia clashed with riot police in front of...more
Protesters throw pink paint at the police by the entrance to Kosovo's parliament and government buildings June 27, 2013. Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protesting against normalizing ties with neighbouring Serbia clashed with riot police in front of the government and parliament buildings in Kosovo's capital. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Serena Williams reacts to hitting a shot into the net during her women's singles tennis match against Caroline Garcia of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams reacts to hitting a shot into the net during her women's singles tennis match against Caroline Garcia of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Senegalese performers wait along the motorcade route as President Obama arrives to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Senegalese performers wait along the motorcade route as President Obama arrives to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Spain's Sergio Ramos reacts as he fights for the ball with Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Spain's Sergio Ramos reacts as he fights for the ball with Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Georgian soldiers attend a farewell ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Pool
Georgian soldiers attend a farewell ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Pool
People wave marriage equality flags in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wave marriage equality flags in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A young girl lies on the floor of Hamleys toy store during the Christmas in June media event highlighting top toy choices, in London, June 27, 2013, REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A young girl lies on the floor of Hamleys toy store during the Christmas in June media event highlighting top toy choices, in London, June 27, 2013, REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj celebrates his re-election with members of his cabinet at Sukhbaatar square in downtown Ulan Bator, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj celebrates his re-election with members of his cabinet at Sukhbaatar square in downtown Ulan Bator, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Greek Orthodox priest Apostolos Stavropoulos, 41, lights a torch inside a mausoleum, during a torchlight rally on the eve of the 69th anniversary of the Distomo massacre committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo,...more
Greek Orthodox priest Apostolos Stavropoulos, 41, lights a torch inside a mausoleum, during a torchlight rally on the eve of the 69th anniversary of the Distomo massacre committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, northwest of Athens, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Members of the Salvation Army pray outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the Salvation Army pray outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in...more
Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.