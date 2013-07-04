Editor's Choice

Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino shows a picture of a hidden spy microphone uncovered at the office of Ana Alban, the Ecuadorean ambassador to the United Kingdom, during a news conference in Quito, July 3, 2013. Patino said the microphone was found inside the office of Alban, at the time of a visit to the embassy by Patino to meet with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on June 16. Assange lives and works in a different room within the embassy. The Foreign Office in London declined to comment immediately on the allegation and Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said he did not comment on security issues. Assange has been living inside the embassy for more than a year to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations by two women of sexual assault and rape, which he denies. REUTERS/Gary Granja