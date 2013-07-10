Editor's Choice
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi listen to a speech during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. Egypt's interim President Adli Mansour on Tuesday named liberal economist and former finance minister Hazem el-Beblawi as prime minister in a transitional government, as the authorities sought to steer the country to new parliamentary and presidential elections. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli border policeman looks at his colleague through a hole in a section of the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem July 9, 2013. Some 30 activists on Tuesday protested against Israel's separation barrier by hammering holes through it, also marking the ninth anniversary of the International Court of Justice's ruling against the barrier. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads the Koran at the Rabaa Adawiya square where Mursi's supporters are camping in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
"Kilikis" wait for children to come out of the building where they were hiding during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. "Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. The Grand Mosque of Paris has fixed the first day of Ramadan as Wednesday, splitting with the French Council of Muslim Religion (Conseil Francais du Culte Musulman or CFCM), which determined it would begin on Tuesday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
San Diego firefighter Robert Bunsoldat takes a picture of each of the Prescott Fire Department's Granite Mountain Hotshots team from a banner that circles the entrance to their memorial in Prescott Valley, Arizona July 9, 2013. Nineteen firefighers lost their lives when they became trapped and their position was overrun by flames from the Yarnell Hill Fire, southwest of Prescott on June 30. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A British Airways Oneworld jumbo jet lands near the charred remains of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 on the runway at San Francisco Airport International Airport in San Francisco, California July 9, 2013. The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul, South Korea broke apart and burned after crash-landing short of the runway on Saturday. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Prison guards cuff themselves as they protest in front of the Congress building in Brasilia July 9, 2013. According to the demonstrators, the prison guards are calling for President Dilma Rousseff to overturn the veto of the Draft Supplementary Law 87/2011, which regulates registration, possession and sale of firearms and ammunition for the agents. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Employees work in the Estee garment factory in Tirupur, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu June 19, 2013. With knitwear exports of over $2 billion a year, India's garment manufacturing hub Tirupur has earned the nickname "Dollar City," but its allure for price-conscious global retailers obsessed by discounts of as little as one U.S. cent pales before Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims attend an evening communal prayer session called "Tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Bajrakli mosque in Belgrade July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A well wisher wearing ANC colours gestures in front of the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where the ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated at, in Pretoria July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. The crude oil freight train that derailed and blew up in the small town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday morning was traveling far too fast when it went off the rails, investigators told reporters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A boy takes pictures of President Barack Obama at the second annual "Kids' State Dinner", to honor the winners of a nationwide recipe challenge to promote healthy lunches, at the White House in Washington July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Bosnian man walks near the 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 9, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman walks over shattered glass, past damaged cars near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. A car bomb exploded on Tuesday in a Beirut stronghold district of the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's civil war, wounding at least 38 people, a hospital official told Reuters. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill at Higashifuji training field in Susono, west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. Japan faces increasingly serious threats to its security from China and North Korea, a defence ministry report said on Tuesday, as ruling politicians call for the military to beef up its ability to respond to such threats. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. Air pollution is shortening the lives of people in northern China by about 5.5 years compared to the south, a disastrous legacy of a policy that provided free coal for heating in the north, an international study shows. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police chase away supporters from the Left Democratic Youth Federation (LDYF) amid tear gas during a protest near the secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala July 9, 2013. Dozens of LDYF and Students Federation of India (SFI) supporters on Tuesday held a protest demanding the resignation of the state's chief minister Oommen Chandy, who the protesters said is involved in a corruption scandal involving the sale of solar panels, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
An Airbus A400M military aircraft and a military fighter jet fly over statues of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel in Paris July 9, 2013 during a rehearsal of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam into the air in Puebla July 9, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over Mexico City and pushed international airlines to suspend flights.The alert level for the towering Popocatepetl volcano, located some 50 miles (80 km) to the southeast of the capital, was raised to yellow phase three from yellow phase two, Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention said in a statement. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he takes up a defensive position inside a school in Sheikh Maksoud area in Aleppo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children run in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. Nine days of bull running, bullfights, drinking, eating and music, popularized by U.S. author Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Employees climb up an electricity pylon next to a windmill to carry on a routine inspection at a wind power plant in Mingguang, Anhui province, China, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
