Editor's Choice

A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the AFM, 70 nautical miles south of Malta from a vessel in distress while trying to reach European soil from Africa, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive offerings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man looks at graffiti representing the various protests that occurred around Brazil's major cities during the Confederations Cup last month, in Sao Paulo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Gianna James, 21, poses for bystanders after being covered in body paint by artist Andy Golub in Times Square, New York July 10, 2013. Golub, arrested on charges of public lewdness two years ago, made his return to Times Square after agreeing to only pursue his craft at night, local media reported. Golub is allowed to paint fully nude models in the day if he provides reasonable notice of the date, time and location of his project, media sourcing the New York City Law Department said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation centre for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. The centre, run by The Kachin Baptist Convention offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users. There is no methadone at the centre. Myanmar is the world's largest producer of opium after Afghanistan, and use of its derivative heroin is widespread. The centre's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programmes are rare. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) police officers stand outside the federal courthouse for the court appearance by accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Boston, Massachusetts July 10, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev made his first court appearance after being charged with killing three marathon spectators on April 15, and later shooting dead a university police officer. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman carries flags of China and Nigeria after a welcome ceremony for Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover behind sandbags inside a house as in Deir al-Zor July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Bosnian cries near the coffin of her relative, one of 409 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Memorial Center Potocari near Srebrenica July 10, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man carries a woman on his back as he walks through a flooded street in Jintang county of Chengdu, Sichuan province July 10, 2013. Strong rain has affected more than 508,000 people in southwest China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, Xinhua News Agency reported. The heavy rain has left seven people dead and 48 missing as of Wednesday, 7 p.m. local time, according to the provincial flood control headquarters. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation centre for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. The centre, run by The Kachin Baptist Convention offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users. There is no methadone at the centre. Myanmar is the world's largest producer of opium after Afghanistan, and use of its derivative heroin is widespread. The centre's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programmes are rare. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Indian army recruits stand at attention as they take part in a passing out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar July 10, 2013. Authorities said that 494 young Kashmiri men of various religious backgrounds were formally inducted into the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) after their 49 weeks of training. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Matt Prior during the first Ashes cricket test match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A volunteer sets off fireworks during call for prayer on first day of Ramadan outside Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Policemen detain Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny (C), after he visited the city's election commission office to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate, in Moscow July 10, 2013. Protest leader Alexei Navalny said on July 5 he would destroy the political system under President Vladimir Putin that was "sucking the blood out of Russia", after state prosecutors demanded he be jailed for six years on theft charges. Other opposition figures say the trial is intended to prevent Navalny from fulfilling his dream of becoming president and, before that, running for Moscow mayor in September. Navalny was detained on a charge of organizing an unsanctioned rally near the city's election commission office and was then released in less than half an hour. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Police officers remove activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) occupying a Banco Popular bank office, in support of the indebted Jose Antonio Gomez Haro (not pictured), at Las Ramblas in Barcelona July 10, 2013. Jose Antonio Gomez Haro said he took out a Banco Popular multi-currency mortgage for the amount of 390,000 euros in 2007 and his current debt is 588,000 euros. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Dany, a 14-year-old fighter, whom activists say is the youngest fighter in the Khadraa brigade operating under the Free Syrian Army, chats with his fellow fighters in Deir al-Zor July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People take pictures of a beached humpback whale lying on the shore of Santa Rosa fishing town, 17.6 km (11 miles) west of Chiclayo, July 10, 2013. Government scientists will collect samples from the cetacean, that weighs approximately 6 tonnes and stretches around 15 metres (49 feet) long, on Thursday to determine the cause that led it to be stranded on the shore, local media reported. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge
Young U.S. tourists play at Tel-Saki, an abandoned Israeli army post, near Ramat Magshimim in the southern Israeli-occupied Golan Heights July 3, 2013. Israel is bolstering its forces on the once-quiet frontier with Syria where it believes Lebanese Hezbollah militants are preparing for the day when they could fight Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People punt on the river Cherwell past Magdalen College Tower in Oxford, southern England July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Postal clerk Arin Vickers sorts mail for delivery in the U.S. post office at RAF Alconbury, near Huntingdon, central England June 11, 2013. The U.S. Air Force controlled RAF Alconbury opened in 1938 and remains a small pocket of American life nestled in the heart of the English countryside. Picture taken June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. More than a hundred Rohingya Muslims gathered to pray and break fast as they welcome the first day of Ramadan in Thailand. The stateless people arrived in Thailand earlier in January this year after fleeing a bloody conflict between the Buddhist and Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
