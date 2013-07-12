Editor's Choice
A photographer is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a national strike in Santiago July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education system, improvements in salaries and health care, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Bosnian woman cries on the coffin of a relative, which is one of the 409 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica July 11, 2013. The bodies of the recently identified victims will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11 marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in which Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. More than 300 hundred people were evacuated in Yingxiu after roads connecting the township to the outside were cut off by floods and landslides. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli soldier takes part in an urban warfare drill simulating a battle with Hezbollah in a mock village at Elyakim military base near the northern city of Haifa July 11, 2013. Israel is worried Hezbollah is making initial preparations for future confrontation with it on a new front with Syria and is accruing valuable combat experience on the Syrian battlefield. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Students from an Islamic boarding school pray during the Koran recitation "Tadarus" during Ramadan in a mosque in Medan of Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A demonstrator is detained during a clash with riot policemen during a national strike in Santiago July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education system , improvements in salaries and health care, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A diver adjusts his mask on a small boat on Yangon river as he prepares to search for coal and iron from sunken ships, July 10, 2013. Every morning and evening during high tide, up to 40 boats of different shapes and sizes with crews of between four and eight people leave the former capital for the dangerous job of salvaging items from Yangon River's muddy waters. Wearing flimsy-looking gas masks attached to rubber water pipe, the divers jump into the water in search of coal and iron from sunken ships to be sold later. Some divers have lost their lives on the job when their ropes break or when they get caught in fishing nets and hooks. Divers say each boat earns about $1000 a month in this tiring and lethal job. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman takes pictures with Nokia's new smartphone, the Lumia 1020 with a 41-megapixel camera, after its unveiling in New York July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the Landless Workers Movement waves the movement's flag as he joins others in occupying the building of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (INCRA) in Brasilia, July 11, 2013. The movement, through the mobilization of landless workers, is calling for the resumption of land reform by the government in the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chicago Cubs' Nate Schierholtz (R) almost collides with teammate Brian Bogusevic as he makes a catch on a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Carlos Beltran during the fourth inning of their National League MLB game in Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kim Yoon-ju (R), a flight attendant who was on Asiana Airlines flight 214 which crashed in San Francisco, cries while attending a news conference at Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 11, 2013. Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco on Saturday, killing two teenage girls and injuring more than 180 people. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The hands of a Muslim boy are pictured as he offers prayers during the month-long fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police officers stand guard outside Tanjung Gusta prison, which was set ablaze by inmates after a riot broke out, in Medan in North Sumatra province July 11, 2013. Five prisoners were killed and hundreds escaped during the riot, which was triggered by a power blackout, according to a police official. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazilian Indian Hunikui Ninawa participates in the National Day of Struggle, a march by unionists, in Brasilia July 11, 2013. Union demonstrations snarled traffic in several Brazilian cities on Thursday morning as part of a one-day strike aimed at seizing the momentum of sweeping protests that shook Latin America's largest economy last month. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A spectator standing in a yellow Citroen 2CV car waves as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A member of the Orchestra of Recycled Instruments of Cateura holds his saxophone refurbished from recycled materials during a concert in Asuncion, June 22, 2013. The orchestra is the brainchild of its director Favio Chavez, who wanted to help the children of garbage pickers at the local landfill, and the instruments are made from salvaged materials by craftsman Nicolas Gomez. The orchestra now involves 30 schoolchildren who have toured countries in Latin America, North America and Europe to play music ranging from Beethoven and Mozart to The Beatles and Paraguayan folk songs. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Spanish bullfighter Ivan Fandino barely escapes getting gored by a bull during the fifth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Demonstrators dressed up as embryos gather outside the French parliament to protest a draft law aimed at authorising scientific research on embryonic stem cells in Paris July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women from the Druze community wait for their family members, students who are studying in Syria, to cross through the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights July 11, 2013. A spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross said 23 students, mostly from the Druze community, crossed into the Golan Heights from Syria at Quneitra on Thursday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they take positions inside a building used as a surveillance location in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A farmer carries rice seedlings at a paddy field on the outskirts of Phnom Penh July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Fishing boats are docked in a harbour as Typhoon Soulik approaches the northeastern coastal town of Nanfangao in Ilan county July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
England's Joe Root after playing a shot during the first Ashes cricket test match against Australia at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
