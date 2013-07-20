Editor's Choice
A school boy keeps his plate in a bag after having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 19, 2013. Police suspect that India's worst outbreak of mass food poisoning in years was caused by cooking oil that had been kept in a container previously used to store pesticide, the magistrate overseeing the investigation said on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dogs look out from a canine car in Mexico City, July 18, 2013. Robbery and kidnapping of breed dogs have quadrupled during the last few years in Mexico, according to animal care and control organizations. Criminal gangs which operate mostly in public parks threaten owners with guns or use dogs in heat to lure their pets and kidnap them. Ransoms for these breed dogs can go up to an estimate of sevenfold the value of the pet. Canine Advocacy Programs suggest that the average cost of having adopted pets spayed or neutered and implanted with an identification chip is around $50. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Aisha, 16, talks to fellow pupil Tanvir Shahriyar, 16, next to his hired Ferrari, on the Rickman Street Estate during Morpeth School graduation day in Tower Hamlets, east London June 21, 2013. In the east London area of Tower Hamlets, one of the most deprived parts of the city according to government statistics, a trend has arisen which sees many 16-year-olds at local schools spending large sums of money to rent increasingly flashy cars for their National Record of Achievement (NRA) ceremony, an event roughly equivalent to a prom celebration. The teens, who are too young to drive, are chauffeured around the neighbourhood and attend the ceremony at school, often before spending a night on the town. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the outcome of an appeal against his sentence to five years in jail. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after a wayward tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The wife of 56-year-old farmer Deng Zhengjia cries as she lies on a bed at her home in Linwu county, Hunan province July 19, 2013. The body of the watermelon vendor Deng who died in a violent clash with urban management officers in central China's Hunan Province was buried Friday evening after an autopsy. Deng and his wife had a verbal altercation that later turned violent with urban enforcement officers, or chengguan, on Wednesday when they tried to sell home-grown watermelons at a riverside scenic spot where no vendors were allowed, Xinhua News agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Instructor Gladis Oliva teaches a class at the "Vertical" pole dance academy in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, July 18, 2013. Gladis is six-months pregnant and plans to teach until the end of July. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Egyptian Army soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a tram track, during a patrol, as supporters of deposed president Mohamed Mursi approach the presidential palace in Cairo, July 19, 2013. Thousands of Mursi's supporters took to the streets of Egyptian cities on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the Islamist leader. However, Egypt's armed forces, which shunted the country's first freely elected president from office less than three weeks ago, looked in no mood to make concessions, putting on a show of force in the hazy skies above Cairo. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester wearing a gas mask sits on a chair while holding a molotov cocktail during clashes with authorities in the village of Bilad al-Qadeem, south of Manama, July 19, 2013. Bahrain Ministry of Interior rejected the permission for weekly anti-government rally which is organized by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq. Protesters from various villages defied the ban as they take it to the streets demanding the government for more rights. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Would-be immigrants stand near an Armed Forces of Malta guard (2nd R) at the Safi barracks detention centre for immigrants, which currently holds around 600 detainees in Safi, outside Valletta, July 19, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. Malta will be given concrete assistance by the European Commission to return failed asylum seekers to their country of origin, the government has announced. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Supporters cheer as Sam Rainsy, president of the National Rescue Party, greets them in Phnom Penh July 19, 2013. Opposition leader Rainsy, a main challenger to long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, returned to Cambodia from self-imposed exile in France on Friday after Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni pardoned him last week. Rainsy will campaign in a general election at the end of the month. Rainsy was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 on charges of spreading disinformation and falsifying maps to contest a new border agreed by Cambodia and Vietnam. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Rose Richards, with her son Jake, listens to names of gun violence victims being read at an event marking the one-year anniversary of the Aurora theater shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Palestinian woman attends a prayer session on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Australia's Shane Watson bowls during the second Ashes cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) closes his eyes during a vote session at the Senate in Rome July 19, 2013. Interior Minister Angelino Alfano survived a no-confidence vote on Friday, averting a political crisis that could have brought down the fragile coalition government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta. Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party (PDL) which governs in an uneasy partnership with its traditional rivals in Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), faced calls to resign over the hurried deportation of the family of a dissident Kazakh oligarch in May. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia July 19, 2013. The mid-atlantic region is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tourists admire an ancient statue in the hall of the archaic period at the Athens Acropolis Museum July 19, 2013. Foreign tourists are returning to Greece's sun-drenched islands and ancient temples, central bank data showed on Friday, boosting hopes that the key sector may help the crisis-hit country pull itself out of a severe economic recession. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A couple rest in deck chairs on an urban beach during hot weather in Nottingham, central England, July 19, 2013. Britain's first prolonged heatwave in seven years has taken the country by surprise, with rails buckling, shops selling out of electric fans, and scientists estimating the surge in temperature could have caused hundreds of premature deaths. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud walks on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 18, 2013. Russians from different regions annually arrive at the Tus lake rich with curative black and blue mud to live in a camp, bathe in the bitter-salty water and smear themselves with mud, which is a healing remedy, in their opinion. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Race leader jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 204.5 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, in the French Alps, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Palestinian tunnel worker uses his mobile as he rests inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2013. The Islamist group Hamas appealed to Egypt's new rulers on Thursday not to pursue its destruction of smuggling tunnels into the Gaza Strip, warning they risked throttling the small Palestinian territory. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man holds a black flag in front of the police as a symbolic act of mourning, during a protest against the inauguration of the construction of Cementos Progreso Company, a cement factory in San Juan Sacatepequez, 30 km (18 miles) from Guatemala City, July 19, 2013. Thousands of local residents protested against the construction of the factory on Friday, saying the factory will cause economic and ecological damage to the community, according to local media. The area is populated by indigenous people. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Belgium's King Albert II receives a kiss from Queen Paola as they appear on the balcony of the city hall during a visit in Liege July 19, 2013. The monarchy, along with soccer and beer, is viewed as one of the rare things that unify linguistically divided Belgium and when Prince Philippe becomes its new king on Sunday he will try to prove this is still so. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
