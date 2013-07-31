Editor's Choice

The exact times for the five daily prayers are written on a small board at a makeshift mosque on the banks of Mekong river in Phnom Penh July 27, 2013. About 100 ethnic Cham families, made up of nomads and fishermen without houses or land who arrived at the Cambodian capital in search of better lives, live on their small boats on a peninsula where the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers meet, just opposite the city's centre. The community has been forced to move several times from their locations in Phnom Penh as the land becomes more valuable. They fear that their current home, just behind a new luxurious hotel under construction at the Chroy Changva district is only temporary and that they would have to move again soon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj