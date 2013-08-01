Editor's Choice

Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit walk in formation during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. NORFORCE is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in the seemingly impossible task of patrolling the country's vast northwest coast. NORFORCE's area of operations is about 1.8 million square km (700,000 square miles), covering the Northern Territory and the north of Western Australia. Aboriginal reservists make up a large proportion of the 600-strong unit, and bring to bear their knowledge of the land and the food it can provide. Fish, shellfish, turtle eggs and even insects supplement rations during the patrol, which is on the lookout for illegal foreign fishing vessels and drug smugglers, as well as people smugglers from neighbouring Indonesia. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray