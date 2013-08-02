Editor's Choice

A forensic scientist inspects euro banknotes which were damaged during the recent floods, at the money analyzing laboratory of Germany's Federal Reserve bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, in Mainz July 31, 2013. The 13-member analyzing team specialize in the reconstruction of damaged or destroyed banknotes. Once the banknotes are verified, the Bundesbank will transfer the money back to the owner's account, while the damaged notes will be burned. Within eight weeks after the heavy floods in eastern and southern Germany more than 100,000 banknotes worth more than three million euros were sent to be examined. Last year the laboratory checked more than 840,000 banknotes worth over 32 million euros. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach