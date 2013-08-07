Editor's Choice
A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the sun as she crosses a busy street in downtown Shanghai August 6, 2013. The temperature in Shanghai rose to 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sits on a balcony asking for help after an explosion, caused by a gas leak, in an apartment building in Rosario city in the province of Santa Fe August 6, 2013. According to local authorities, six people died and at least 50 were injured as firefighters and rescue workers continued to search for people who are trapped in the area. REUTERS/Jose Granata/Telam
New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to being hit by a pitch while playing the Chicago White Sox in the third inning their American League MLB baseball game in Chicago, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to being hit by a pitch while playing the Chicago White Sox in the third inning their American League MLB baseball game in Chicago, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire in Donja Jablanica, August 6, 2013. Forest fires erupted in southern Bosnia due to the heat wave. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire in Donja Jablanica, August 6, 2013. Forest fires erupted in southern Bosnia due to the heat wave. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A youth jumps through the air as he plays at the Don Bosco Ngangi community center in Goma, North Kivu region, August 6, 2013. The center was established in 1988 and hosts over 3,000 abandoned children and HIV/AIDS victims. Recently they have been receiving victims from the fighting between the Congolese army known as the FARDC and the M23 rebels in North Kivu province, according to an official from the center. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man poses with his bull terrier, Rossi Valentino, in Brixton, south London August 6, 2013. Britain's government has started a consultation process proposing that owners of dogs that attack and kill could face life in prison in England and Wales. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Actor Ashton Kutcher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Ashton Kutcher poses for photographers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Indian army soldiers stand near the coffins of their colleagues during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. India said a group of militants from Pakistan killed five of its soldiers in an ambush along the disputed border in Kashmir on Tuesday, an accusation that threatens to derail efforts to resume peace talks. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Israeli youths swim in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day in the West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli youths swim in a natural spring water pool to cool off on a summer day in the West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Window cleaners work on the outside of the Shard building in London August 6, 2013.The Shard, western Europe's tallest building, is majority owned by Qatar and houses a premium hotel, several restaurants, 12 floors of apartments, 600,000 square feet of office space as well as the viewing deck. It is part of a 2 billion pound ($3.17 billion) redevelopment of the London Bridge area on the south bank of the River Thames, which cuts through the British capital. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's helicopter destroyer DDH183 Izumo, the largest surface combatants of the Japanese navy, is seen during its launching ceremony in Yokohama, south of Tokyo August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's helicopter destroyer DDH183 Izumo, the largest surface combatants of the Japanese navy, is seen during its launching ceremony in Yokohama, south of Tokyo August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men sleep inside a house damaged after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Azaz, near Aleppo, August 6, 2013. Syrian rebels captured a main military airport near the border with Turkey on Tuesday, consolidating their hold on a key supply route north of the city of Aleppo, opposition activists said. The reported capture of the Minnig Military Airport, situated on the road between Aleppo and the Turkish city of Gaziantep, after an eight-month siege, marks an important symbolic victory for the opposition, following a string of defeats to President Bashar al-Assad's forces in central Syria, the sources said. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Tibetan Buddhists and tourists view a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting displaying the Buddha portrait, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Tibetan Buddhists and tourists view a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting displaying the Buddha portrait, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A burnt structure stands under a starry sky at the Falls Fire west of Lake Elsinore, California August 5, 2013. The wildfire began around 10:00 a.m. and grew to at least 1,500 acres before nightfall, prompting mandatory evacuations of the communities of Lakeland Village, Rancho Capistrano and Decker Canyon, according to official reports by the United States Forest Service and Cal Fire. Picture taken August 5, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Anti-government protesters hold flares and shout slogans during a demonstration in Tunis August 6, 2013. Tens of thousands of Tunisians crowded the streets of downtown Tunis on Tuesday to demand the transitional government's ouster, in the largest opposition protest since the country's political crisis began two weeks ago. The secular opposition, angered by two assassinations in its ranks and emboldened by the army-backed toppling of Egypt's Islamist president, is trying to topple Tunisia's Islamist-led government and dissolve the Constituent Assembly. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Chinese commercial law enforcement personnel inspect milk powder products at a supermarket in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese commercial law enforcement personnel inspect milk powder products at a supermarket in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man walks in front of an electronic board with news on the interest rates in central Sydney August 6, 2013. As Australia contemplates life on the other side of the mining boom, the onus is very much on the country's central bank to prop up the economy by taking interest rates to historic lows and likely keep them there for a long time to come. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
U.S. President Barack Obama sits next to Jay Leno during the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" comedy show at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama sits next to Jay Leno during the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" comedy show at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Yvette Dardenne, 75, from Belgium, walks among hundreds of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection displayed at her house in Grand-Hallet, eastern Belgium August 5, 2013. Dardenne, who currently possesses about 56,800 boxes from around the world, said her passion started 22 years ago when her aunt gave her a decorated chocolate box from the late 1950s. According to Dardenne, the boxes are like a history book, describing the major events of the last two centuries. In addition to commercials advertising the products they contain, the boxes are often decorated with pictures typical of a certain historic era or describing a historic event such as a royal wedding. Some were also designed to serve as toys or later used for other purposes such as serving as a paper weight. The boxes displayed contained all kind of products such as biscuits, soap, tobacco, tea, and medicine. Picture taken August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ding Shilu (L) tests the engine of his home-made aircraft before conducting a test flight on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 6. 2013. Ding, a 65-year-old migrant worker, spent around 2,000 yuan ($327) to build this 5-metre-long, 4.5-metre-high plane using components from motorcycles and electric bicycles. Ding failed his fourth test flight on Tuesday since he started his project four years ago, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Buddhist men carry coloured water before splashing the water on the dome of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu August 6, 2013. A Tibetan man self-immolated at the premises of the Stupa early morning today. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Buddhist men carry coloured water before splashing the water on the dome of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu August 6, 2013. A Tibetan man self-immolated at the premises of the Stupa early morning today. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers relax during the lunch hour outside the Bank of England in the City of London August 6, 2013. British manufacturing grew much more strongly than expected in June, suggesting the country's recovery is broadening just as the Bank of England prepares to set out its plan for steering the economy back to health. Car sales also rose, house prices continued to climb and British retailers had their best month since 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A small crowd gathers at a public candlelight peace vigil in remembrance of the atomic bomb victims on the 68th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, at the base of Paul Conrad's "Chain Reaction" mushroom cloud peace sculpture in Santa Monica, California, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
