Editors Choice

A man rides a bicycle past electoral campaign posters in Bamako August 9, 2013. Mali will hold a second round run-off presidential election between former prime minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, widely known as IBK, and ex-finance minister Soumaila Cisse on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sprinter Evelyn dos Santos from Brazil rests on the track before a practice session for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 9, 2013. Competition begins on Saturday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sprinter Evelyn dos Santos from Brazil rests on the track before a practice session for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 9, 2013. Competition begins on Saturday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nepalese Muslims leaves after a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they pose for a picture in Jobar, Damascus August 8, 2013. Picture taken August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons as they pose for a picture in Jobar, Damascus August 8, 2013. Picture taken August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A police officer is tended to by a colleague after Loyalist protesters attacked the police with bricks and bottles as they waited for a republican parade to make its way through Belfast City Centre, August 9, 2013. Police fired plastic bullets and water cannon at rioters in the heart of Belfast on Friday after being pelted by missiles for the second successive night in the latest bout of Northern Ireland's sporadic sectarian violence. Police said two officers were injured. Eight were hurt the previous night when a crowd threw paint bombs, bottles and masonry at police. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks after leaving a memorial service to his former judo trainer Anatoly Rakhlin in St.Petersburg August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks after leaving a memorial service to his former judo trainer Anatoly Rakhlin in St.Petersburg August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing is suspected of smuggling a total of 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. Picture taken August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman takes photos of an art installation titled "United 65" by Singaporean artist Ryf Zaini at a mall in Singapore August 9, 2013. The work, displayed in conjunction with Singapore's national day celebrations, comprises of 100 red suspended umbrellas each containing a secret symbol which viewers are invited to decipher, according to local media. The city state celebrates 48 years of independence on Friday. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The remains of a plane is seen next to a damaged home after it crashed in East Haven, August 9, 2013. Two bodies have been located after a small plane crashed into two houses in East Haven, Connecticut, on Friday, and the death toll could rise, Governor Dannel Malloy said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. Picture taken July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Dark smoke rises above Aden Abdule International Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 9, 2013. An Ethiopian military aircraft carrying ammunition crash-landed at Mogadishu's international airport on Friday, bursting into flames and killing at least one crew member, airport staff and security officials said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy dressed in traditional Madrid attire as a "Chulapo" (R) cries after losing at a game of musical chairs to an older boy during San Lorenzo festivities in central Madrid August 9, 2013. Both boys were awarded a prize each in the end. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) challenges Montpellier's Abdelhamid El Kaoutari (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) challenges Montpellier's Abdelhamid El Kaoutari (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
People walk along a street in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, next to the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 9, 2013. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he hoped for dialogue with Britain soon regarding Gibraltar, but added that until talks took place his government would continue to consider unilateral measures to defend Spanish interests. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman sits in front of a shop selling stools after buying one in the Bras neighborhood of Sao Paulo August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman sits in front of a shop selling stools after buying one in the Bras neighborhood of Sao Paulo August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers climb onto equipment to perform maintenance work at an electric power transformation substation in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province August 9, 2013. China's power generation rose 8.1 percent from a year ago in July to 479.5 billion kilowatt hours, the National Statistical Bureau said on Friday. REUTERS/China Daily
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia dons a wig and dances following his win over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Novak Djokovic of Serbia dons a wig and dances following his win over Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Mahesh Chaturvedi (R), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, sits near protesters during his day-long protest against the recent corruption scandals in India, in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Mahesh Chaturvedi (R), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, sits near protesters during his day-long protest against the recent corruption scandals in India, in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. Firefighters gained ground against a wind-whipped California wildfire that has destroyed 15 buildings, injured at least five people and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in several small communities east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew
Ukrainian Dmitry Balandin poses with his wooden model Cylon in his flat in Zaporizhzhya August 6, 2013. It took Balandin, who works as a crane operator, six months to build the model from 500 parts. Balandin says he does not use blueprints and designs the parts as he works on them. He says he would love to build metal models but that is impossible to do so in his small apartment. He plays with Cylon as a child would play with a doll or Lego toy, and is now making a girlfriend for his model. He hopes to eventually build an entire model family and have them displayed at exhibitions and galleries. Picture taken August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children cool off in Dambovita river in Bucharest as temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Romania August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Children cool off in Dambovita river in Bucharest as temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Romania August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Men, dressed in folk costumes, ride on horses during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Men, dressed in folk costumes, ride on horses during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
San Diego Chargers cornerback Steve Williams (27, front R) breaks-up a touchdown pass to Seattle Seahawks receiver Brett Swain (16, front L) in the first half of their pre-season NFL football game in San Diego, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
