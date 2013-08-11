Editors Choice

Jacqueline Llach (center L), the mother of graffiti artist Israel Hernandez-Llach, who died after being shocked by a police officer's Taser, holds on to her daughter Offir Hernandez (center R), during Israel's vigil in Miami Beach, Florida August 10, 2013. The vigil was held in front of a former McDonald's restaurant building, where police officers reportedly caught Hernandez-Llach spray-painting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in an interview on Friday that it would conduct an independent review of the death of 18-year-old Hernandez-Llach, who died early Tuesday morning after being electroshocked by a Taser during a police chase in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas