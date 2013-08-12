A travelling bank bus drives down the road after making its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. A queue of pensioners waits to board a brown and green bus in the medieval village of Maderuelo on Spain's arid central plains. It only comes once a month and won't take them anywhere, but they're mostly happy with the service. The bus, parked up alongside a van selling frozen fish, is a mobile bank run by bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia to serve remote areas with no branches. Inside it looks much like any other small branch, but for the elastic bands that keep the furniture in place when it's on the move. REUTERS/Sergio Perez