Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 15, 2013 | 6:00pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A torn poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen as riot police clear the area of his supporters, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they had been camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A torn poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen as riot police clear the area of his supporters, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they had been camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A torn poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen as riot police clear the area of his supporters, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they had been camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 24
<p>An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner</p>

An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Thursday, August 15, 2013

An Ultra-Orthodox protester protects himself as Israeli police (not pictured) fire a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 24
<p>A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc is detained by military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc is detained by military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc is detained by military policemen during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 24
<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes in the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy, August 14, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes in the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy, August 14, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes in the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy, August 14, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a room in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Melhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a room in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Melhem Barakat

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a room in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Melhem Barakat

Close
5 / 24
<p>George Kitchens of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

George Kitchens of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 15, 2013

George Kitchens of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 24
<p>A girl adjusts her scarf while holding a Pakistan's national flag, during a ceremony to celebrate the country's 67th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A girl adjusts her scarf while holding a Pakistan's national flag, during a ceremony to celebrate the country's 67th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A girl adjusts her scarf while holding a Pakistan's national flag, during a ceremony to celebrate the country's 67th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
7 / 24
<p>A couple walks along the street in the Cidade Tiradentes neighborhood of Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A couple walks along the street in the Cidade Tiradentes neighborhood of Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A couple walks along the street in the Cidade Tiradentes neighborhood of Sao Paulo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 24
<p>A youth practices his soccer skills as the sun sets at Gorky Park in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A youth practices his soccer skills as the sun sets at Gorky Park in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A youth practices his soccer skills as the sun sets at Gorky Park in Moscow, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 24
<p>Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 24
<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
11 / 24
<p>Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
12 / 24
<p>U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of giving classified state documents to WikiLeaks, is pictured dressed as a woman in this 2010 photograph obtained on August 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Army</p>

U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of giving classified state documents to WikiLeaks, is pictured dressed as a woman in this 2010 photograph obtained on August 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Army

Thursday, August 15, 2013

U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier convicted of giving classified state documents to WikiLeaks, is pictured dressed as a woman in this 2010 photograph obtained on August 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Army

Close
13 / 24
<p>Competitors of "Queen of the Elderly 2013" beauty contest perform together on stage in a theatre in Monterrey, Mexico, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Competitors of "Queen of the Elderly 2013" beauty contest perform together on stage in a theatre in Monterrey, Mexico, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Competitors of "Queen of the Elderly 2013" beauty contest perform together on stage in a theatre in Monterrey, Mexico, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
14 / 24
<p>South Koreans take part in a candle-light demonstration demanding resignation of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and calling for reform of national spy agency in central Seoul, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

South Koreans take part in a candle-light demonstration demanding resignation of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and calling for reform of national spy agency in central Seoul, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Thursday, August 15, 2013

South Koreans take part in a candle-light demonstration demanding resignation of South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and calling for reform of national spy agency in central Seoul, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
15 / 24
<p>A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. An explosion on the Indian submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, India's defence minister said, giving no further details of what he described as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah</p>

A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. An explosion on the Indian submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, India's defence minister said, giving no further details of what he described as one...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man watches Indian Navy submarine INS Sindhurakshak on fire in Mumbai late August 13, 2013. An explosion on the Indian submarine on Wednesday killed crew members, India's defence minister said, giving no further details of what he described as one of the greatest tragedies of recent times. REUTERS/Vikalp Shah

Close
16 / 24
<p>Policemen talk to a woman, who was attempting suicide by jumping off an advertisement board, near the Sanlitun shopping area in central Beijing, August 14, 2013. The woman was talked down and taken away by the police after more than 30 minutes. The reason for the suicide attempt remains unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Policemen talk to a woman, who was attempting suicide by jumping off an advertisement board, near the Sanlitun shopping area in central Beijing, August 14, 2013. The woman was talked down and taken away by the police after more than 30 minutes. The...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Policemen talk to a woman, who was attempting suicide by jumping off an advertisement board, near the Sanlitun shopping area in central Beijing, August 14, 2013. The woman was talked down and taken away by the police after more than 30 minutes. The reason for the suicide attempt remains unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 24
<p>A paramilitary policeman reacts as he crawls with his comrades in the sand during heat endurance training in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A paramilitary policeman reacts as he crawls with his comrades in the sand during heat endurance training in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A paramilitary policeman reacts as he crawls with his comrades in the sand during heat endurance training in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man tries to dodge a bull during the "Barrete Verde e das Salinas" festival in Alcochete, near Lisbon, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A man tries to dodge a bull during the "Barrete Verde e das Salinas" festival in Alcochete, near Lisbon, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A man tries to dodge a bull during the "Barrete Verde e das Salinas" festival in Alcochete, near Lisbon, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
19 / 24
<p>Supporters of Private First Class Bradley Manning embrace outside of court after Manning's testimony in the sentencing phase of his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland August 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Supporters of Private First Class Bradley Manning embrace outside of court after Manning's testimony in the sentencing phase of his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland August 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Supporters of Private First Class Bradley Manning embrace outside of court after Manning's testimony in the sentencing phase of his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland August 14, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
20 / 24
<p>Riot police detain a protester during clashes in the village of Shakhoora, west of Manama, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Riot police detain a protester during clashes in the village of Shakhoora, west of Manama, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Riot police detain a protester during clashes in the village of Shakhoora, west of Manama, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
21 / 24
<p>Mexico City's local government employees participate in a mandatory physical activity session at their office in downtown Mexico City August 14, 2013. The local government of Mexico City made it compulsory for all their civil servants to perform at least 20 minutes of exercise in their office to counter obesity. A United Nations report released last month put Mexico's obesity rate at 32.8 percent of adults, just above 31.8 percent in the United States, making Mexico the fattest country in the Western Hemisphere excluding Belize and some small Caribbean Islands. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Mexico City's local government employees participate in a mandatory physical activity session at their office in downtown Mexico City August 14, 2013. The local government of Mexico City made it compulsory for all their civil servants to perform at...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Mexico City's local government employees participate in a mandatory physical activity session at their office in downtown Mexico City August 14, 2013. The local government of Mexico City made it compulsory for all their civil servants to perform at least 20 minutes of exercise in their office to counter obesity. A United Nations report released last month put Mexico's obesity rate at 32.8 percent of adults, just above 31.8 percent in the United States, making Mexico the fattest country in the Western Hemisphere excluding Belize and some small Caribbean Islands. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 24
<p>A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity for insurance companies looking for business in some of the world's fastest growing economies. Many of the insurance industry's big money-spinners in developed markets, like motor insurance and cover for household goods, are irrelevant to the majority of Africans who cannot afford a range of expensive personal possessions. But high death rates and low savings levels mean funeral insurance is proving an easier sell among people daunted by the cost of ceremonies that can stretch to several months of income. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity for insurance companies looking for business in some of the world's fastest growing economies. Many of the insurance industry's big money-spinners in developed markets, like motor insurance and cover for household goods, are irrelevant to the majority of Africans who cannot afford a range of expensive personal possessions. But high death rates and low savings levels mean funeral insurance is proving an easier sell among people daunted by the cost of ceremonies that can stretch to several months of income. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
23 / 24
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Aug 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Aug 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Aug 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures