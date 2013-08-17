Edition:
<p>An injured protesters who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Visitors stand on the roof of a skyscraper as the moon rises over the skyline of Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Miners chant slogans during the one-year anniversary commemorations to mark the killings of 34 striking platinum miners shot dead by police outside the Lonmin Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Allyson Felix of the U.S. (top) falls to the track with a leg injury as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (3rd L) runs to victory in the women's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A forensic inspector examines a burnt vehicle at the site of a car bomb that occurred on Thursday in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A policeman holds the microphone cable of a television media crew as he tries to stop them from running towards the court where the appeal verdict of Liu Hui is announced, in the Huairou district of Beijing August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Zakaria Alakory (L), 19, and Assem Al khshmy (R), 16, practice parkour on the beach in Benghazi August 15, 2013. Picture taken August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Netherlands' Princess Mabel (2nd L-2nd R), accompanied by her daughters Luana and Zaria and Princess Beatrix lead the Dutch royal family as they arrive for the funeral service of Beartix' son Prince Friso at the Stulpkerk church in Lage Vuursche August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Koen van Weel</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>David Storl of Germany competes during the men's shot put final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take position as they aim their weapons in Aleppo's Qastal al-Mosht district August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province August 15, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>People who are not visually impaired wear blindfolds as they attend a Tango dance class for the blind during the World Tango Festival in Buenos Aires August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians help a wounded boy rescued from under rubble after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Designer Vivienne Westwood poses for photographers outside a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, near Balcombe in southern England August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Jaysuma Saidy Ndure of Norway (2nd L) runs next to Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago (L), Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas of Greece (2nd R) and Serhiy Smelyk of Ukraine in their men's 200 metres heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in the old city of Aleppo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>People watch as the Beaver Creek wildfire rages outside Hailey, Idaho August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez talks to reporters in the visitors dugout before the Yankees' American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Michelle Wie of Team USA hits driver off the par-4 seventh during the Friday afternoon four-ball matches at the 2013 Solheim Cup at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A protester spits a solution in a fellow Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi affected by tear gas during clashes in front of Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

