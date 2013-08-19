Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. Human rights activist Son has publicly said he wants to return to North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a new approach to defectors who have fled his impoverished and repressive state, promising they will not be harmed if they come home, and even offering cash rewards, according to some in the exile community. North Korean security agents have been visiting families in the reclusive state for at least the past year, telling them it would be safe for their loved ones in the South to come back, several defectors in Seoul told Reuters. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji