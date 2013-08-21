British citizen Melissa Reid (front C) and Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly (back C) are escorted by police after leaving the public prosecutor's office at Callao, August 20, 2013. McCollum Connolly and Reid were detained in Lima last week, accused of trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine to Europe. The two women have protested their innocence, saying they were forced to carry items in their luggage at gunpoint. Peruvian officials say the two women were en route to Madrid and Majorca on August 6 when airport officials discovered almost 12 kilos (26 lbs) of cocaine hidden inside food packages in their luggage. The cocaine was said to have a street value of some two million U.S. dollars. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo