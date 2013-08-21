Editor's choice
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover inside a damaged house in Deir al-Zor August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Indian policemen detain an activist of the Forum for Justice to Enforced Disappeared Persons (FJEDP) during a protest in Srinagar, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy in a stroller holds an image of overthrown Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as his sibling sleeps, in front of dozens of Muslim-American men praying during a protest in Times Square in New York, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force armoured tanks fire during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A firefighter tries to drag a woman into the window of a hotel after she cut her wrist and attempted to jump off the seventh floor, in Tongren, Guizhou province, China, August 19, 2013. According to local media, the woman attempted suicide because of...more
Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sheriff's Deputy John Conley tries to calm Aaliyah Battle who points at her mother while on a bus at a local Walmart following an shooting incident at McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell more
Mayflies are pictured above a river at dusk in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Men eat lunch and relax on a stairway covered in artificial grass near St. Pancras Station in London, August 20 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An Infovalley staff member shows the digital autopsy forensic application, which possesses three-dimensional capabilities to view and dissect the digital body in high definition visuals, at the company's office in Kuala Lumpur June 13, 2013....more
A man carries his bicycle through a flooded street brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pasig city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Al Falcon
British citizen Melissa Reid (front C) and Belfast resident Michaella McCollum Connolly (back C) are escorted by police after leaving the public prosecutor's office at Callao, August 20, 2013. McCollum Connolly and Reid were detained in Lima last...more
Professor Karl Oldhafer, chief physician of general and visceral surgery at the Asklepios Hospital Hamburg-Barmbek, performs liver surgery, one of the first surgeries of its kind in Germany with the support of a tablet computer to access and...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks down at a shofar, made from a ram's horn, he is carrying while praying at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A mudlark uses a metal detector to search for items of value along the South Pier in Blackpool, northern England, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A Palestinian woman and girls watch from a window during the funeral of Majed Lahlouh in Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Jenin August 20, 2013. Israeli soldiers shot dead Lahlouh and wounded two others during a raid in the Jenin...more
Geese fly over the the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Military policemen, firefighters, and a boy dressed as a military policeman demonstrate to call for increased wages, better working conditions and for the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 300 to be passed, at the National Congress building in...more
A Bedouin man jumps over camels during the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, Yemen, August 20, 2013. T REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A resident walks with a child in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. The trial of ousted Chinese politician Bo...more
A man walks inside the damaged historical old souk of Homs August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Members of conservative civic groups (not pictured), which consists of North Korean defectors living in South Korea, release balloons towards North Korea in Yeoncheon, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul, August 21,...more
