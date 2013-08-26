Edition:
Mon Aug 26, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter wears a hat while resting in a safe house in Jobar, Damascus August 25, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah</p>

<p>Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak touches his head as he is transported back to a military hospital after a court hearing in the southern suburb of Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo, August 25, 2013. Mubarak, who left prison on Thursday after judges ordered his release, was sentenced to life in prison last year for complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt against him, but an appeals court ordered a retrial. He is placed under house arrest at the military hospital by the government after his release from jail, apparently to forestall any public anger if he had simply walked free. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak touches his head as he is transported back to a military hospital after a court hearing in the southern suburb of Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo, August 25, 2013. Mubarak, who left prison on Thursday after judges ordered his release, was sentenced to life in prison last year for complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt against him, but an appeals court ordered a retrial. He is placed under house arrest at the military hospital by the government after his release from jail, apparently to forestall any public anger if he had simply walked free. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Firefighters work to prevent the Rim Fire from jumping Highway 120 near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. A fast-moving wildfire on the edge of Yosemite National Park has forced the closure of two more areas of the park, but an official said on Saturday he was cautiously optimistic that firefighters could halt the advance of flames. The fire, which had grown to just over 125,000 acres (50,585 hectares) as of early Saturday, remained largely unchecked with extreme terrain hampering efforts at containment, which stood at 5 percent. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Firefighters work to prevent the Rim Fire from jumping Highway 120 near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. A fast-moving wildfire on the edge of Yosemite National Park has forced the closure of two more areas of the park, but an official said on Saturday he was cautiously optimistic that firefighters could halt the advance of flames. The fire, which had grown to just over 125,000 acres (50,585 hectares) as of early Saturday, remained largely unchecked with extreme terrain hampering efforts at containment, which stood at 5 percent. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region August 25, 2013. Authorities restored order in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region on Sunday after a Buddhist mob set fire to nearly two dozen Muslim-owned buildings and attacked rescue workers in the latest widening of sectarian violence in the former military-run state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region August 25, 2013. Authorities restored order in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region on Sunday after a Buddhist mob set fire to nearly two dozen Muslim-owned buildings and attacked rescue workers in the latest widening of sectarian violence in the former military-run state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Pigeons lie on the ground after dying from what activists say is the use of chemical weapons by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar</p>

Pigeons lie on the ground after dying from what activists say is the use of chemical weapons by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar

<p>Speed Up Moto2 rider Alex De Angelis of San Marino crashes in the class race during the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Speed Up Moto2 rider Alex De Angelis of San Marino crashes in the class race during the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

<p>Remnants of a poster of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are pictured on a wall on a street in Cairo August 25, 2013. Egypt's army-backed government shortened a night-time curfew by two hours on Saturday, 10 days after imposing it during a fierce crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood protesters in Cairo. Authorities imposed the curfew on August 14 when police destroyed Brotherhood protest camps in Cairo set up to demand the reinstatement of Mursi. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Remnants of a poster of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are pictured on a wall on a street in Cairo August 25, 2013. Egypt's army-backed government shortened a night-time curfew by two hours on Saturday, 10 days after imposing it during a fierce crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood protesters in Cairo. Authorities imposed the curfew on August 14 when police destroyed Brotherhood protest camps in Cairo set up to demand the reinstatement of Mursi. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Participants throw coloured powder after a laughing yoga event during the FourE open air festival outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, August 24, 2013. According to the organisers, the festival aims to raise ecological awareness and promote healthy lifestyles through a variety of performances and fine art events. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Participants throw coloured powder after a laughing yoga event during the FourE open air festival outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, August 24, 2013. According to the organisers, the festival aims to raise ecological awareness and promote healthy lifestyles through a variety of performances and fine art events. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Close to 1,200 participants throw their hats into the air inside a hangar, in an attempt to set a world record, as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane (R) and a Japan Airlines' Boeing 777 plane are pictured in the background, at an event to promote the city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 25, 2013. The challenge event, organised by the Tokyo 2020 Bid Committee, ANA, JAL and Japan Airport Terminal Co., was held to aim for an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people throwing hats simultaneously. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Close to 1,200 participants throw their hats into the air inside a hangar, in an attempt to set a world record, as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane (R) and a Japan Airlines' Boeing 777 plane are pictured in the background, at an event to promote the city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 25, 2013. The challenge event, organised by the Tokyo 2020 Bid Committee, ANA, JAL and Japan Airport Terminal Co., was held to aim for an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people throwing hats simultaneously. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Orthodox nuns hold candles during a procession in Jerusalem's Old City early morning August 25, 2013. Christian worshippers took part in the annual procession in which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, where Christians believe the tomb of the Virgin Mary is located. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Orthodox nuns hold candles during a procession in Jerusalem's Old City early morning August 25, 2013. Christian worshippers took part in the annual procession in which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, where Christians believe the tomb of the Virgin Mary is located. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Media and support boats follow the Emirates Team New Zealand as they celebrate winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup Final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, California August 25, 2013. Emirates Team New Zealand will challenge defender Oracle Team USA in America's Cup starting September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Media and support boats follow the Emirates Team New Zealand as they celebrate winning the 30th anniversary Louis Vuitton Cup Final against Italy's Luna Rossa Challenge on San Francisco Bay, California August 25, 2013. Emirates Team New Zealand will challenge defender Oracle Team USA in America's Cup starting September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>Luis Jaime Castillo, a Peruvian archaeologist with Lima's Catholic University and an incoming deputy culture minister, flies a drone over the archaeological site of Cerro Chepen in Trujillo August 3, 2013. In Peru, home to the spectacular Inca city of Machu Picchu and thousands of ancient ruins, archaeologists are turning to drones to speed up sluggish survey work and protect sites from squatters, builders and miners. Remote-controlled aircraft were developed for military purposes and are a controversial tool in U.S. anti-terrorism campaigns, but the technology's falling price means it is increasingly used for civilian and commercial projects around the world. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Luis Jaime Castillo, a Peruvian archaeologist with Lima's Catholic University and an incoming deputy culture minister, flies a drone over the archaeological site of Cerro Chepen in Trujillo August 3, 2013. In Peru, home to the spectacular Inca city of Machu Picchu and thousands of ancient ruins, archaeologists are turning to drones to speed up sluggish survey work and protect sites from squatters, builders and miners. Remote-controlled aircraft were developed for military purposes and are a controversial tool in U.S. anti-terrorism campaigns, but the technology's falling price means it is increasingly used for civilian and commercial projects around the world. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>A model, wearing a costume, participates in the 12th Jember Fashion Carnival in Jember, Indonesia's East Java province August 25, 2013. Seven hundred and fifty participants presented creations made by fashion designers from six different Indonesian cities during the carnival, which has a 3.6 km (2.2 mile) route. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas</p>

A model, wearing a costume, participates in the 12th Jember Fashion Carnival in Jember, Indonesia's East Java province August 25, 2013. Seven hundred and fifty participants presented creations made by fashion designers from six different Indonesian cities during the carnival, which has a 3.6 km (2.2 mile) route. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

<p>England's Ian Bell dives into his ground during the fifth Ashes cricket test match against Australia at the Oval cricket ground, London August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Ian Bell dives into his ground during the fifth Ashes cricket test match against Australia at the Oval cricket ground, London August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Railroad workers and police investigators stand near the overturned carriages of a derailed train in Huimanguillo, in the Mexican state of Tabasco August 25, 2013. At least six people were killed when a cargo train nicknamed "La Bestia," or "The Beast," on which would-be migrants hitch rides toward the U.S. border, derailed in a remote area of southern Mexico on Sunday, state officials said. REUTERS/Luis Manuel Lopez</p>

Railroad workers and police investigators stand near the overturned carriages of a derailed train in Huimanguillo, in the Mexican state of Tabasco August 25, 2013. At least six people were killed when a cargo train nicknamed "La Bestia," or "The Beast," on which would-be migrants hitch rides toward the U.S. border, derailed in a remote area of southern Mexico on Sunday, state officials said. REUTERS/Luis Manuel Lopez

<p>Tampa Bay Rays' Wil Myers loses his helmet as he strikes out swinging during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game against the New York Yankees in St. Petersburg, Florida, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Tampa Bay Rays' Wil Myers loses his helmet as he strikes out swinging during the ninth inning of their MLB American League game against the New York Yankees in St. Petersburg, Florida, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>Cardiff City fans turn their backs to the Manchester City players after Fraizer Campbell (unseen) scores his second goal, during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Cardiff City fans turn their backs to the Manchester City players after Fraizer Campbell (unseen) scores his second goal, during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem August 25, 2013. Netanyahu said on Sunday chemical weapons use in Syria cannot be tolerated, as Washington considers its response to the killing of hundreds of civilians in an alleged poison gas attack. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem August 25, 2013. Netanyahu said on Sunday chemical weapons use in Syria cannot be tolerated, as Washington considers its response to the killing of hundreds of civilians in an alleged poison gas attack. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

<p>Winner Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) and third-placed Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (back R) pour champagne on second-placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Winner Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) and third-placed Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (back R) pour champagne on second-placed Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Police officers escort a man (face covered), who was arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a photo journalist, at a court in Mumbai August 25, 2013. Indian police arrested the man, the third suspect in connection with the gang-rape, an official said on Saturday, in a case that has drawn comparisons with an attack in December that led to nationwide protests and a revision of rape laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police officers escort a man (face covered), who was arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a photo journalist, at a court in Mumbai August 25, 2013. Indian police arrested the man, the third suspect in connection with the gang-rape, an official said on Saturday, in a case that has drawn comparisons with an attack in December that led to nationwide protests and a revision of rape laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Reyes (L) is caught stealing as Houston Astros shortstop Jonathan Villar does the splits to make the play in the eighth inning of their American League Major League game in Houston August 25 , 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Reyes (L) is caught stealing as Houston Astros shortstop Jonathan Villar does the splits to make the play in the eighth inning of their American League Major League game in Houston August 25 , 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

<p>Kanye West performs "Blood on the Leaves" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Kanye West performs "Blood on the Leaves" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A Free Syrian Army sniper takes a shooting position in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

A Free Syrian Army sniper takes a shooting position in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

