Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak touches his head as he is transported back to a military hospital after a court hearing in the southern suburb of Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo, August 25, 2013. Mubarak, who left prison on Thursday after judges ordered his release, was sentenced to life in prison last year for complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt against him, but an appeals court ordered a retrial. He is placed under house arrest at the military hospital by the government after his release from jail, apparently to forestall any public anger if he had simply walked free. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal