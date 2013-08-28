Edition:
<p>Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks past a torn poster amid the rubble in the old city of Aleppo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>People launch a 30-metre-diameter paper lantern at Xiapo village, Qionghai, Hainan province, early August 27, 2013. The lantern, made of 72 smaller lanterns, was designed for a local ritual ceremony to mark the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival. The Ghost Festival, also known as Yu Lan, is a traditional Chinese festival on the 15th night of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Farmers stand in front a burning tyre barricade during a protest against the government in the municipality of Ventaquemada, near Tunja, Colombia, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Cast members Ethan Hawke and Selena Gomez pose at the premiere of "Getaway" in Los Angeles, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>New York Yankees Robinson Cano reacts after getting hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their game in Toronto, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Members of Shonkhoodoi Circus practise in a gymnasium in Darkhan, Mongolia, August 23, 2013. Mission Manduhai is created by Chimgee Haltarhuu, a former Mongolian gymnast and victim of domestic abuse, who brought three U.S. students and six young performers from Shonkhoodoi Circus in Darkhan to travel through the Mongolian countryside to give free circus performances. The free performances are held as a way to raise awareness on domestic abuse, by distributing leaflets on domestic abuse before and after the shows. REUTERS/Mareike Guensche</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>John Isner of the U.S. serves to Filippo Volandri of Italy as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Moises Sierra is out at home plate on a tag by New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart during the fifth inning of their game in Toronto, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Inmate firefighters line up for dinner at the Rim Fire camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Kayakers paddle in the Connecticut River from Hinsdale, New Hampshire, in front of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, Vermont, August 27, 2013. Entergy Corp. announced it will will shut down the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2014 citing high costs tied to regulation and competition from cheap natural gas, bringing to an end a long battle with state politicians and environmentalists seeking to close the plant. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Freiburg's Christian Guenter (R) challenges Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic during their German Bundesliga first division match in Freiburg, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks out of a hole in a wall while holding his weapon as he keeps an eye on forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs down a forehand against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their first round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>People mourn while waiting for the coffins of victims of a train derailment in southern Mexico, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, August 27, 2013. The bodies of six Hondurans were repatriated by Mexican authorities after they were killed when a cargo train nicknamed "La Bestia" or "The Beast" on which would-be migrants hitched rides toward the U.S. border, derailed on Sunday. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Georgii Zantaraia of Ukraine (blue) celebrates after defeating Mikhail Pulyaev of Russia during their under 66kg bronze men's 2013 Judo World Championships match in Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Students dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna (L) and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark the Janmashtami festival in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, August 27, 2013. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across India on Wednesday. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter paints a homemade launcher to camouflage it on a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Tamil woman cries as she holds up an image of her disappeared family member during the war against Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at a protest in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, August 27, 2013. The demonstration in Jaffna by around 300 relatives of disappeared people and those who had lost lands due to the war was held outside the main library where U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay had a meeting. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>Arsenal's Santi Cazorla is fouled by Fenerbahce's Gokhan Gonul (L) during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A worker sleeps at the backstage of a makeshift theatre during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong, August 20, 2013. According to superstition, the spirits of the dead return to Earth during the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar, which runs from August 7 to September 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter provides cover for his fellow fighter inspecting a body, which according to the FSA was one of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during an offensive to seize Aleppo's town of Khanasir, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Wednesday, August 28, 2013

