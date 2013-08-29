Editor's choice
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman holds her baby as she reads a prayer book during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi August 28, 2013. Orthodox Christians celebrate the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven after the end...more
A woman holds her baby as she reads a prayer book during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi August 28, 2013. Orthodox Christians celebrate the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven after the end of her life on earth. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A giant portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, which is surrounded by scaffolding during decoration work, is pictured at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A giant portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, which is surrounded by scaffolding during decoration work, is pictured at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A widow walks to participate in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. Most of the widows who live in this ashram have been...more
A widow walks to participate in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. Most of the widows who live in this ashram have been abandoned by their families. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated across India Wednesday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. Thousands of Israelis continued to queue up for gas masks or ordered them by phone, spurred on by fears that any Western military response to last week's alleged...more
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. Thousands of Israelis continued to queue up for gas masks or ordered them by phone, spurred on by fears that any Western military response to last week's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria could ensnare their own country in war. REUTERS/Nir Elias
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in...more
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Palestinian riot police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah against the renewed peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian riot police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah against the renewed peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Employees work with machinery in a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Employees work with machinery in a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Atletico Madrid's Juanfran (bottom) and Barcelona's Neymar battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico Madrid's Juanfran (bottom) and Barcelona's Neymar battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An unmanned Delta 4 Heavy rocket, the largest booster in in the U.S. fleet, lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to put a classified satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office August 28, 2013 REUTERS/Gene Blevins more
An unmanned Delta 4 Heavy rocket, the largest booster in in the U.S. fleet, lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to put a classified satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office August 28, 2013 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Demonstrators face anti-riot police outside the provincial legislature where an agreement between Argentina's state oil company YPF and Chevron is expected to be approved, in the Patagonian city of Neuquen, Argentina, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yamil...more
Demonstrators face anti-riot police outside the provincial legislature where an agreement between Argentina's state oil company YPF and Chevron is expected to be approved, in the Patagonian city of Neuquen, Argentina, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yamil Regules
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Graffiti is seen on fence surrounding the construction site for the new headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Graffiti is seen on fence surrounding the construction site for the new headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story -...more
Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
New York Yankees Derek Jeter gets Toronto Blue Jays Anthony Gose (R) out stealing second during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New York Yankees Derek Jeter gets Toronto Blue Jays Anthony Gose (R) out stealing second during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
(L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on...more
(L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Zheng Jie of China shakes hands wirh Venus Williams of the U.S. after Zheng won their second round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Zheng Jie of China shakes hands wirh Venus Williams of the U.S. after Zheng won their second round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Free Syrian Army fighters run to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters run to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a victim across the rubble after the collapse of two residential buildings in Vadodra city, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a victim across the rubble after the collapse of two residential buildings in Vadodra city, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
New York Yankees Alfonso Soriano makes a catch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New York Yankees Alfonso Soriano makes a catch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A convoy of vehicles drives through a blackened landscape at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A convoy of vehicles drives through a blackened landscape at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 28, 2013. Clooney and Sandra Bullock star in Alfonso Cuaron movie "Gravity" which debuts at the festival....more
U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 28, 2013. Clooney and Sandra Bullock star in Alfonso Cuaron movie "Gravity" which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank during a drill in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank during a drill in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.