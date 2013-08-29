Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 29, 2013 | 5:40pm IST

<p>Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>A woman holds her baby as she reads a prayer book during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi August 28, 2013. Orthodox Christians celebrate the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven after the end of her life on earth. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>A giant portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, which is surrounded by scaffolding during decoration work, is pictured at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>A widow walks to participate in the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, August 28, 2013. Most of the widows who live in this ashram have been abandoned by their families. The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated across India Wednesday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. Thousands of Israelis continued to queue up for gas masks or ordered them by phone, spurred on by fears that any Western military response to last week's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria could ensnare their own country in war. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Palestinian riot police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah against the renewed peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Employees work with machinery in a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Atletico Madrid's Juanfran (bottom) and Barcelona's Neymar battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>An unmanned Delta 4 Heavy rocket, the largest booster in in the U.S. fleet, lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to put a classified satellite into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office August 28, 2013 REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Demonstrators face anti-riot police outside the provincial legislature where an agreement between Argentina's state oil company YPF and Chevron is expected to be approved, in the Patagonian city of Neuquen, Argentina, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yamil Regules</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) and Barcelona's Gerard Pique battle for the ball during their Spanish Super Cup second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Graffiti is seen on fence surrounding the construction site for the new headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>New York Yankees Derek Jeter gets Toronto Blue Jays Anthony Gose (R) out stealing second during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>(L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Zheng Jie of China shakes hands wirh Venus Williams of the U.S. after Zheng won their second round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a victim across the rubble after the collapse of two residential buildings in Vadodra city, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>New York Yankees Alfonso Soriano makes a catch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>A convoy of vehicles drives through a blackened landscape at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 28, 2013. Clooney and Sandra Bullock star in Alfonso Cuaron movie "Gravity" which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank during a drill in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

