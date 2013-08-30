Editor's choice
A U.N. chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Student demonstrators throw stones at riot policemen during a protest against the government of President Juan Manuel Santos in Bogota August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, Massachusetts August 29, 2013, part of a nation-wide fast food workers strike asking for $15 per hour wages and the right to form unions. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Derek Medina appears in court for his arraignment with attorney Mauricio Padilla (L) in Miami, Florida August 29, 2013. Medina was arrested on a murder charge August 8, 2013 after confessing to shooting his wife and posting pictures of her body on...more
Local activists and Syrian-American supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hold up his image during an anti-war rally in front of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square, New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Yarisley Silva of Cuba competes in the women's pole vault during the Weltklasse Diamond League athletics meeting in Zurich August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Free Syrian Army fighter hands a rifle to his fellow fighter as they stand on a ladder inside a room in Deir al-Zor August 28, 2013. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People are seen at the headquarters of Petrochina in Beijing August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests inside a safe room in Deir al-Zor August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An aerial view of the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival is seen in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is...more
A rose used to commemorate Terence McShane's birthday is placed at his name at the National September 11 Memorial in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams of the U.S. falls while playing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing butter during celebrations for Janmashtami in Mumbai August 29, 2013. Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Hindu Lord Krishna, was celebrated across the country on Wednesday....more
Sueli Paes Alecrin, 48, cries while viewing a monthly bank statement of benefit withdrawals in the city of Aguas Lindas, Brazil, August 2, 2013. Sueli takes care of her 11-year-old daughter Amanda Suellen Lima who has cerebral palsy. She lives on a...more
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter crawls under a fence while fighting a forest fire in the Sintra village area, on the outskirts of Lisbon August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Participants walk through the streets during the Generation Festival in Anoumabo, in Abidjan August 29, 2013. The festival is held every year by the Achan, an ethnic group living in southern Ivory Coast, as a way to introduce the next generation that...more
Detroit Tigers catcher Brayan Pena (C) pours a bucket of water over a television sports broadcaster during an interview with Torii Hunter (R) after Hunter hit a walk-off three-run home run to beat the Oakland Athletics during the bottom of the ninth...more
A youth stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad, a day after the bombing, August 29, 2013. A series of car bombings and other attacks across Baghdad on Wednesday killed 86 people and wounded 263, police and medical sources said, extending...more
A view of the city's skyline from the Beijing Yintai Centre building at sunset in Beijing, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un gestures (front, 2nd R) while watching the finals of the Torch Cup soccer match between the April 25 Team of the Korean People's Army and Sonbong Team of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards at Kim Il Sung Stadium in...more
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha stretches to make the play against Cincinnati Reds center fielder Shin-Soo Choo during the fifth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, August 28, 2013....more
Actor Hugh Jackman (L) walks onto the stage as a Kuroko (C) (stagehand in traditional Japanese theatres) gestures to him during a news conference of the movie "The Wolverine" in Tokyo August 29, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on September...more
Australia's David Warner loses grip of his bat as he is caught for one run during the first T20 international against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
