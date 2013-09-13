Editor's Choice

A worn-out Dolores Ferrer, 34, lies on a rug in the commons area of her apartment building after news that her eviction had been put off indefinitely in Madrid September 12, 2013. Ferrer, a victim of domestic violence, lives in a tiny flat owned by Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) that she occupied 17 years ago with the man who became her husband, father of her two children and her abuser and who is serving a jail sentence. Ferrer became unemployed two years ago and struggles to put food on the table. She tried to negotiate with the EMVS to pay a social low rent, but to no avail. However, a judge ordered her eviction to be put off indefinitely the day before it was scheduled to be carried out. REUTERS/Susana Vera