Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 14, 2013 | 10:30am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 24
<p>Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September...more

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A man reacts while riot policemen run as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
3 / 24
<p>A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 24
<p>People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saturday, September 14, 2013

People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in...more

Saturday, September 14, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 24
<p>Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib</p>

Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Close
10 / 24
<p>Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 24
<p>Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
12 / 24
<p>A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi...more

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 24
<p>Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 24
<p>New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 14, 2013

New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 24
<p>Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
16 / 24
<p>Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan</p>

Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan

Close
17 / 24
<p>A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, September 14, 2013

An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
19 / 24
<p>Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Close
20 / 24
<p>An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, September 14, 2013

An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 24
<p>Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
22 / 24
<p>Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13,...more

Saturday, September 14, 2013

Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Saturday, September 14, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

13 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

11 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

10 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Turkey President Erdogan in India

Highlights from the Turkish president's India visit in June 2017.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures