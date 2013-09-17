Editor's Choice

Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading district of suburban Shanghai, some 30 kilometres from the city centre. According to data from the World Bank, 68 percent of China's female population aged 15 and above participate in the labour force, compared to 58 percent in the United States, 51 percent in France, and 53 percent in Germany. Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women and according to an academic paper published 2010, they also earn around a third less than their male equivalents. REUTERS/Aly Song