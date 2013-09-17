Editor's Choice
Secret Service officers detain a man after he reportedly threw firecrackers over the fence of the White House in Washington September 16, 2013. A man threw firecrackers over the White House’s north fence line on Monday, just hours after a...more
Secret Service officers detain a man after he reportedly threw firecrackers over the fence of the White House in Washington September 16, 2013. A man threw firecrackers over the White House’s north fence line on Monday, just hours after a deadly shooting rampage in the U.S. capital in which 13 people died, the U.S. Secret Service said. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. The U.S. Navy said several people were injured and there were possible fatalities in...more
A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. The U.S. Navy said several people were injured and there were possible fatalities in the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. on Monday. The Navy did not immediately provide additional details but a Washington police spokesman said earlier that five people had been shot, including a District of Columbia police officer and one other law enforcement officer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading...more
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai July 2, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading district of suburban Shanghai, some 30 kilometres from the city centre. According to data from the World Bank, 68 percent of China's female population aged 15 and above participate in the labour force, compared to 58 percent in the United States, 51 percent in France, and 53 percent in Germany. Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women and according to an academic paper published 2010, they also earn around a third less than their male equivalents. REUTERS/Aly Song
Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outside Giglio harbour September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Salvage crew looks at the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation, outside Giglio harbour September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as party leader Sam Rainsy announces the result of a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 16,...more
Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as party leader Sam Rainsy announces the result of a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 16, 2013. Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for talks and officials said they had agreed to look at how future general elections are held but the long-serving premier refused to give in to demands for an independent inquiry into the July 28 poll. The protest was staged a day after police used force to scatter protesters challenging a disputed election win by Hun Sen, sparking clashes in which one man was shot dead. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2013. Mexico is celebrating the 203nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City September 16, 2013. Mexico is celebrating the 203nd anniversary of its independence from Spain. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter from Shi'ite group supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, September 16, 2013. The fighter was killed during clashes with the Free Syria...more
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter from Shi'ite group supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a funeral in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, September 16, 2013. The fighter was killed during clashes with the Free Syria Army on the outskirts of Damascus, according to his relatives. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Pablo Cesar Cano (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Ashley Theophane of England during a welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 14, 2013. Cano won the 10-round bout by split decision. Picture taken September...more
Pablo Cesar Cano (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Ashley Theophane of England during a welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 14, 2013. Cano won the 10-round bout by split decision. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. The U.S. Navy said several people were injured and there were possible fatalities in the shooting at the Navy Yard in...more
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. The U.S. Navy said several people were injured and there were possible fatalities in the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. on Monday. The Navy did not immediately provide additional details but a Washington police spokesman said earlier that five people had been shot, including a District of Columbia police officer and one other law enforcement officer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes a defensive position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes a defensive position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard of Honour guide their horses through thick smoke during a rehearsal ahead of the Dutch 2014 budget presentation, at the beach of Scheveningen September 16, 2013. REUTERS/United Photos/Toussaint Kluiters
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard of Honour guide their horses through thick smoke during a rehearsal ahead of the Dutch 2014 budget presentation, at the beach of Scheveningen September 16, 2013. REUTERS/United Photos/Toussaint Kluiters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. Merkel's allies of the Bavarian Christian Social Union...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. Merkel's allies of the Bavarian Christian Social Union party CSU swept to victory in a state election in Bavaria on Sunday, regaining the absolute assembly majority they lost in 2008 and providing a show of conservative strength for the chancellor a week before Germany goes to the polls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
French President Francois Hollande (2ndR), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), British Foreign Secretary William Hague (2ndL) and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius leave a meeting on Syria conflict at the Elysee Palace in Paris September 16,...more
French President Francois Hollande (2ndR), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), British Foreign Secretary William Hague (2ndL) and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius leave a meeting on Syria conflict at the Elysee Palace in Paris September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) rides a bicycle during an event with United Socialist Party's youth in Caracas, September 15, 2013.REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/ Handout via Reuters
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) rides a bicycle during an event with United Socialist Party's youth in Caracas, September 15, 2013.REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/ Handout via Reuters
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children play as a man walks past palm branches in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 16, 2013. The branches are used to cover the roof of the ritual booths known as sukkah, used during the week-long Jewish holiday...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children play as a man walks past palm branches in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 16, 2013. The branches are used to cover the roof of the ritual booths known as sukkah, used during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Employees work inside a LCD factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, May 8, 2013. Chinese flat screen makers, once dismissed as second-class players in the global LCD market, are drawing envious looks from big names such as LG Display Co Ltd and Samsung....more
Employees work inside a LCD factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, May 8, 2013. Chinese flat screen makers, once dismissed as second-class players in the global LCD market, are drawing envious looks from big names such as LG Display Co Ltd and Samsung. While the Korean giants were busy developing next-generation organic light emitting diode (OLED) TVs, little-known Chinese companies have started selling a type of display that are sharper than the standard LCD and cheaper than OLED. Picture taken May 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An African migrant, working as a street vendor, waits for customers in south Tel Aviv July 17, 2013. Israel's supreme court on Monday struck down a year-old law that meant African migrants could be held in detention for up to three years without...more
An African migrant, working as a street vendor, waits for customers in south Tel Aviv July 17, 2013. Israel's supreme court on Monday struck down a year-old law that meant African migrants could be held in detention for up to three years without charge. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading district of suburban Shanghai, some...more
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. The construction site is among a new developing residential area located in Jiading district of suburban Shanghai, some 30 kilometres from the city centre. According to data from the World Bank, 68 percent of China's female population aged 15 and above participate in the labour force, compared to 58 percent in the United States, 51 percent in France, and 53 percent in Germany. Around a third of China's millions of rural-urban migrant workers are women and according to an academic paper published 2010, they also earn around a third less than their male equivalents. REUTERS/Aly Song
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.