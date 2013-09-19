Editor's Choice

Resident Kohei Jinno, 79, shows a photograph of himself (2nd L wearing suit) taken on January 2, 1957 in front of his previous home, at his shop inside Kasumigaoka apartment complex which is located near the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo September 18, 2013. Jinno fans out the black and white photos of his family posing proudly in front of their central Tokyo home, a house they were forced to leave ahead of the 1964 Olympic Games to make way for construction of the main stadium. Now Jinno has to move again. The public housing complex where he and his wife live, close by the stadium and the site of his former home - currently a parking lot - is slated to be destroyed to build a new stadium for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which Tokyo won the right to host again earlier this month. "Fate has not been kind to me. It may be great fortune for the nation, but having to leave this place fills me with sadness," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Issei Kato