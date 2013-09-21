Editors Choice

Ahmed El Jaidi (back), 46, prays as he stages a sit-in with others facing possible eviction, at an office of Larcovi, the property promoter managing the social rent flat he resides in, in Madrid September 16, 2013. El Jaidi, his wife and four children have been living in the social rent flat since 2008. In January 2012, he lost his cleaner job after 20 years of employment, and stopped paying rent shortly after, resulting in a debt of 8,457 euros plus interest, he says. Negotiation proved futile. After hours of waiting to be let inside on this day, he was asked to return the next day, only to be told eviction would be carried out on September 20, 2013 as planned. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera