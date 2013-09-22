Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 22, 2013 | 5:45pm IST

Editors Choice

<p>Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 15 people in what Kenya's government said might be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 15 people in what...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 15 people in what Kenya's government said might be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sunday, September 22, 2013

U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 24
<p>Riders run to their motorbikes at the start of the 36th Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycling endurance race in Le Mans, western France September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Riders run to their motorbikes at the start of the 36th Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycling endurance race in Le Mans, western France September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Riders run to their motorbikes at the start of the 36th Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycling endurance race in Le Mans, western France September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
3 / 24
<p>An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge on the outskirts of Acapulco September 20, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of destruction that has affected more than a million people. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge on the outskirts of Acapulco September 20, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge on the outskirts of Acapulco September 20, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of destruction that has affected more than a million people. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
4 / 24
<p>Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 24
<p>Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo to life in jail on Sunday after finding him guilty on all counts following his dramatic five-day trial last month on charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo to life in jail on Sunday after finding him guilty on all counts following his dramatic five-day trial last month on charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 24
<p>Sunderland's Steven Fletcher (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Sunderland's Steven Fletcher (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 24
<p>The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the distance during a weekly evening yoga class in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey June 11, 2013. New York City is iconic in any weather, but the warm season adds a special flavour to its bustling streets, leafy parks and world-famous skyline. The summer is about to draw to a close, as fall begins in the northern hemisphere with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. Picture taken June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files</p>

The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the distance during a weekly evening yoga class in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey June 11, 2013. New York City is iconic in any weather, but the warm season adds a special flavour to its...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the distance during a weekly evening yoga class in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey June 11, 2013. New York City is iconic in any weather, but the warm season adds a special flavour to its bustling streets, leafy parks and world-famous skyline. The summer is about to draw to a close, as fall begins in the northern hemisphere with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. Picture taken June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A man takes pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A man takes pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
9 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
10 / 24
<p>North Korean soldiers stand along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Korean soldiers stand along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Sunday, September 22, 2013

North Korean soldiers stand along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
11 / 24
<p>Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 24
<p>Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 24
<p>Celtic's Derk Boerrigter (L) challenges St Johnstone's Frazer Wright during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Celtic's Derk Boerrigter (L) challenges St Johnstone's Frazer Wright during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Celtic's Derk Boerrigter (L) challenges St Johnstone's Frazer Wright during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
14 / 24
<p>Residents watch as two men walk amidst rubble after Boko Haram militants raided the town of Benisheik, west of Borno State capital Maiduguri September 19, 2013. Islamist Boko Haram militants killed 159 people in two roadside attacks in northeast Nigeria this week, officials said, far more than was originally reported and a sign that a four-month-old army offensive has yet to stabilise the region. Picture taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents watch as two men walk amidst rubble after Boko Haram militants raided the town of Benisheik, west of Borno State capital Maiduguri September 19, 2013. Islamist Boko Haram militants killed 159 people in two roadside attacks in northeast...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Residents watch as two men walk amidst rubble after Boko Haram militants raided the town of Benisheik, west of Borno State capital Maiduguri September 19, 2013. Islamist Boko Haram militants killed 159 people in two roadside attacks in northeast Nigeria this week, officials said, far more than was originally reported and a sign that a four-month-old army offensive has yet to stabilise the region. Picture taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
<p>A woman shows off her finished tattoos done in the Chadian style at henna tattoo artist Salimatou Lamidou's house and studio in Niamey September 20, 2013. In Niger, women pay up to $30 for henna tattoos on their hands and feet. Henna tattoos are generally done before attending baptisms and marriages, and it is one of the few businesses dominated by women in the Sahel country. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman shows off her finished tattoos done in the Chadian style at henna tattoo artist Salimatou Lamidou's house and studio in Niamey September 20, 2013. In Niger, women pay up to $30 for henna tattoos on their hands and feet. Henna tattoos are...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A woman shows off her finished tattoos done in the Chadian style at henna tattoo artist Salimatou Lamidou's house and studio in Niamey September 20, 2013. In Niger, women pay up to $30 for henna tattoos on their hands and feet. Henna tattoos are generally done before attending baptisms and marriages, and it is one of the few businesses dominated by women in the Sahel country. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 24
<p>SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert (C) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M linebacker Tyrone Taylor (L) as SMU's offensive lineman Sam Rice watches in the second half of their NCAA football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert (C) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Tyrone Taylor (L) as SMU's offensive lineman Sam Rice watches in the second half of their NCAA football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 21, 2013....more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert (C) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Tyrone Taylor (L) as SMU's offensive lineman Sam Rice watches in the second half of their NCAA football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
17 / 24
<p>Garment workers listen to speakers during a rally demanding an increase to their minimum wage in Dhaka September 21, 2013. About 50,000 garment industry workers held their largest protest so far in the Bangladeshi capital to demand an increase of more than 1-1/2 times in the minimum wage, police and labour officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Garment workers listen to speakers during a rally demanding an increase to their minimum wage in Dhaka September 21, 2013. About 50,000 garment industry workers held their largest protest so far in the Bangladeshi capital to demand an increase of...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Garment workers listen to speakers during a rally demanding an increase to their minimum wage in Dhaka September 21, 2013. About 50,000 garment industry workers held their largest protest so far in the Bangladeshi capital to demand an increase of more than 1-1/2 times in the minimum wage, police and labour officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 24
<p>Chelsea's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Fulham's Scott Parker during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Fulham's Scott Parker during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Fulham's Scott Parker during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
19 / 24
<p>A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Maqusha, west of Manama September 21, 2013. Dozens of anti-government protesters answered the call from the opposition group, the February 14 Coalition, to protest against the arrest of al-Wefaq deputy secretary Khalil al-Marzouq by Bahraini authorities. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Maqusha, west of Manama September 21, 2013. Dozens of anti-government protesters answered the call from the opposition group, the February 14...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Maqusha, west of Manama September 21, 2013. Dozens of anti-government protesters answered the call from the opposition group, the February 14 Coalition, to protest against the arrest of al-Wefaq deputy secretary Khalil al-Marzouq by Bahraini authorities. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
20 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their fellow fighter after he was wounded on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their fellow fighter after he was wounded on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their fellow fighter after he was wounded on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
21 / 24
<p>Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Sunday, September 22, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
23 / 24
<p>A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Picture taken September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan</p>

A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal...more

Sunday, September 22, 2013

A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Picture taken September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures