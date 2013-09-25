Editor's choice
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers comb the rooftop of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more
Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester (R) during clashes at a demonstration near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 24, 2013. Some 300 Palestinians protested on Tuesday against Israel's admittance of visitors to a...more
Activists from the state-run Anganwadi (kindergarten) groups shout slogans during a protest rally against the government in Mumbai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aston Villa's Nicklas Helenius (L) shoots past Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during their English League Cup third round soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bayer Leverkusen's Emir Spahic (L), Emre Can and Arminia Bielefeld's Fabian Klos (R) jump for the ball during the second round of their German soccer cup (DFB-Pokal) match in Bielefeld September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A Christian woman cries in the church where her son died in Sunday's suicide attack, in Peshawar September 24, 2013. A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the 130-year-old Anglican church in Pakistan after Sunday mass, killing at least...more
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system is seen in this NASA handout picture acquired on August 31, 2013 by the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with a child in Old Aleppo, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters rest among debris in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Atlanta Braves runner Justin Upton (R) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez (L) in the sixth inning at their MLB National League baseball game in Atlanta, Georgia September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Pakistani Christians mourn in a family home as they gather around the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in Sunday's suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 24, 2013. A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside a...more
Afghans buy vegetables at a local market in Kabul September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Mukesh Singh (C), one of the four men who were sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus last December, is escorted by police outside a court in New Delhi September 24, 2013. New Delhi's High Court on Tuesday adjourned a...more
Workers renovate a model of a Proton booster rocket at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province September 24, 2013. At least 25 people have been killed since typhoon Usagi made landfall in south China's Guangdong...more
A woman covers her face as a municipal worker fumigates a residential colony in the old quarters of Delhi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hiker walks past the Matterhorn mountain at sunrise in the Swiss Alps near Zermatt September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manchester City's Stevan Jovetic (C) shoots past Wigan Athletic's Lee Nicholls (L) to score his team's fourth goal during their English League Cup soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Phil...more
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, laughs as the lead singer of U2, Bono, does an impression of former U.S. President Bill Clinton before Clinton took the stage at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York...more
Labourers set up scaffolding to clean a statue of China's late chairman Mao Zedong for the upcoming Chinese National Day at Tianfu Square in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 24, 2013. China will mark its 64th anniversary of the nation's founding...more
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen holds a broken bat during his turn to bat in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs in their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
