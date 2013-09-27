The signature reading "Napoleon" written by the aide of late French Emperor Napoleon weeks before his death is seen on documents coming from a private collection of eight codicils dictated by the incapacitated Emperor and displayed in Paris, September 26, 2013. Following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon was exiled to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena where he lived out his days and died on May 5, 1821. The documents to be auctioned come from a private collection and are two of eight codicils to the emperor's will, most of which are kept at the French national archives. The documents themselves are currently being housed in a book shop in central Paris but will go under the hammer on November 6th and are expected to fetch between 80,000 and 120,000 euros. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann