A commuter looks out of the window of a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, Georgia, September 12, 2013. Dating to the Soviet era, Chiatura's public cable cars were built to facilitate the manganese mining industry, which formed the bedrock of the town's economy. Sixty years later, 15 of Chiatura's 21 cable car routes are still running, covering a total length of over 6000 meters, and they are still the quickest and most convenient way of getting around, despite their advanced years. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili