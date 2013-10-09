Maira Jumbo, who holds dual citizenship in Spain and Ecuador, reacts next to her husband Francisco Masiche as they wait for the judicial commission before learning that their family's eviction had been suspended, at their home in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2013. Maira Jumbo, who works as a part-time cleaner, and her husband, unemployed, received an eviction notice as they could not afford their mortgage payments to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia from 2011. The couple lives in the house with their three-year-old son Erik. REUTERS/Juan Medina