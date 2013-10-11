Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. The dock workers at Mogadishu's port have to carry cargo on their backs to clear berths for the ships waiting out at sea. The dilapidated facility has no functioning cranes and the vessels must use their own gear to unload once they make it in. Yet the port is one of the Somali government's main sources of revenue, despite minimal investment over the years. REUTERS/Feisal Omar