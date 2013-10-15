Editor's Choice
A woman is detained by riot police during a protest by teachers against federal educational reforms, at the town hall in Cancun October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A woman is detained by riot police during a protest by teachers against federal educational reforms, at the town hall in Cancun October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A fisherman walks inside a damaged port building after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14...more
A fisherman walks inside a damaged port building after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum on Sunday as it headed inland after making landfall from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) that ripped apart tens of thousands of thatched huts, mangled power lines and tore down trees. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bystanders point to tourists fallen into water after a newly-built bridge collapsed due to holding people over its capacity at Lushan Mountain, Jiangxi province October 13, 2013. Nobody was seriously injuried or killed in the accident, according to...more
Bystanders point to tourists fallen into water after a newly-built bridge collapsed due to holding people over its capacity at Lushan Mountain, Jiangxi province October 13, 2013. Nobody was seriously injuried or killed in the accident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
An Alitalia plane approaches to land as starlings fly at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. Italy will have to notify a planned government-led 500-million-euro bailout of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia to EU regulators who will...more
An Alitalia plane approaches to land as starlings fly at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. Italy will have to notify a planned government-led 500-million-euro bailout of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia to EU regulators who will then assess whether the measure complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Monday. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Free Syrian Army fighters drink tea in Raqqa, eastern Syria October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Free Syrian Army fighters drink tea in Raqqa, eastern Syria October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) laughs upon his arrival to the opening of the winter session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) laughs upon his arrival to the opening of the winter session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A worker cleans an exterior of a newly built urban complex building accommodating offices and retail shops in Beijing October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker cleans an exterior of a newly built urban complex building accommodating offices and retail shops in Beijing October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for...more
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Cadets of the Syrian police college demonstrate combat movement during a graduation ceremony for a new batch of police cadets, at an unknown location in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on October 14, 2013. ...more
Cadets of the Syrian police college demonstrate combat movement during a graduation ceremony for a new batch of police cadets, at an unknown location in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on October 14, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A worker takes the wrapping off a road sign on the newly named "Sir Alex Ferguson Way", in Manchester, northern England October 14, 2013. The Manchester local authority granted former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson the freedom of the city,...more
A worker takes the wrapping off a road sign on the newly named "Sir Alex Ferguson Way", in Manchester, northern England October 14, 2013. The Manchester local authority granted former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson the freedom of the city, and named a road near the Old Trafford stadium after him, in recognition of his success as Manchester United's manager. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties burn communist flags as they take part in a rally marking the 71st anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which fought both Nazi and Soviet forces in World War Two, and the feast of the...more
Activists of Ukrainian nationalist parties burn communist flags as they take part in a rally marking the 71st anniversary of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which fought both Nazi and Soviet forces in World War Two, and the feast of the Protecting Veil of the Mother of God in central Kiev, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tourists walk under the windows of an apartment where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, at Ocean Club tourist resort in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal October 14, 2013. Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who...more
Tourists walk under the windows of an apartment where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, at Ocean Club tourist resort in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal October 14, 2013. Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her suspected abduction and want to question one unidentified man in particular. McCann, then aged three, went missing from her room at the Praia da Luz holiday resort in Portugal in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, triggering a search that gripped the world's media. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. Factory-gate deflation eased further in September, although in annual terms prices still recoded a 19th consecutive fall. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work inside a beer factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 14, 2013. Factory-gate deflation eased further in September, although in annual terms prices still recoded a 19th consecutive fall. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen and a woman walk amidst debris of damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers...more
Fishermen and a woman walk amidst debris of damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed. Cyclone Phailin was expected to dissipate within 36 hours, losing momentum on Sunday as it headed inland after making landfall from the Bay of Bengal, bringing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) that ripped apart tens of thousands of thatched huts, mangled power lines and tore down trees. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers dressed in protective clothing sit in a transport vehicle before they prepare a dummy chemical grenade during a demonstration at GEKA (Gesellschaft zur Entsorgung von chemischen Kampfstoffen und Ruestungsaltlasten) company in Munster October...more
Workers dressed in protective clothing sit in a transport vehicle before they prepare a dummy chemical grenade during a demonstration at GEKA (Gesellschaft zur Entsorgung von chemischen Kampfstoffen und Ruestungsaltlasten) company in Munster October 14, 2013. The state-owned GEKA, translated as society for the disposal of chemical weapons and ordnance, is the only German company which is able to destroy chemical munitions countrywide. GEKA is currently destroying German world-war chemical munitions. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
U.S. President Barack Obama greets children and volunteers during a visit to Martha's Table, a kitchen that prepares meals for the needy, in Washington October 14, 2013. Obama said on Monday it appears there has been progress in Senate fiscal impasse...more
U.S. President Barack Obama greets children and volunteers during a visit to Martha's Table, a kitchen that prepares meals for the needy, in Washington October 14, 2013. Obama said on Monday it appears there has been progress in Senate fiscal impasse negotiations but that there is a good chance the United States will default on its debts if Republicans are unwilling to set aside some partisan concerns. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburg October 14, 2013. A Roman Catholic bishop under fire for spending some 31 million euros ($42 million) on an ultra-luxurious residence...more
A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburg October 14, 2013. A Roman Catholic bishop under fire for spending some 31 million euros ($42 million) on an ultra-luxurious residence should examine his conscience over the crisis he has caused, the head of Germany's bishops said on Monday. Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg in western Germany has stirred anger and calls for his resignation among German Catholics and media over huge cost overruns on his residence at a time when Pope Francis is stressing humility and serving the poor. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man walks through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol during the partial government shutdown in Washington October 14, 2013. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss the impasse on how to...more
A man walks through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol during the partial government shutdown in Washington October 14, 2013. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss the impasse on how to extend the U.S. debt ceiling and end the government shutdown. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. An estimated two million Muslims were in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday morning...more
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. An estimated two million Muslims were in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday morning for the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman rides a bicycle against snow in subzero temperatures in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman rides a bicycle against snow in subzero temperatures in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the International Coleo Festival in Acacias October 13, 2013. This yearly sporting event, which involves cowboys on horseback tackling a young bull by pulling its tail, attracted 80...more
A cowboy pulls a bull by its tail during a Coleo competition, at the International Coleo Festival in Acacias October 13, 2013. This yearly sporting event, which involves cowboys on horseback tackling a young bull by pulling its tail, attracted 80 competitors and thousands of tourists. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man cycles past The Great Walk in Windsor Park,, with Queen Elizabeth's residence, Windsor Castle, seen behind in Windsor, southern England October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus....more
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots...more
Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots after a killing blamed on a migrant. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top images from the last 24 days.
MORE IN PICTURES
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.