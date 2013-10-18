Editor's Choice

A family, who survived a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, bathe inside a shelter at Ciudad Renacimiento neighborhood in Acapulco, October 2, 2013. Gangland violence and looming bankruptcy had already all but obliterated the glitter of Acapulco before catastrophic flooding last month drove crocodiles onto the streets of the Mexican beach resort and turned much of it into a mud bath. Roads to Acapulco closed, and the average hotel occupancy rate fell to under 20 percent in the weeks after the disaster. The road is open again and much of the mess has been cleaned up, but that rates has yet to recover. Last week it hovered at less than half the 2012 average of 49 percent - a record low. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido