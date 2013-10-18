Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
Residents look at a collapsed Holy Trinity parish church at Loay, Bohol after an earthquake struck central Philippines October 17, 2013. The Philippines started to clear roads blocked by debris on Thursday as it reckoned up the cost of this week's...more
Residents look at a collapsed Holy Trinity parish church at Loay, Bohol after an earthquake struck central Philippines October 17, 2013. The Philippines started to clear roads blocked by debris on Thursday as it reckoned up the cost of this week's powerful earthquake, with the death toll rising to at least 158. Tens of thousands of residents of Bohol island, which took the brunt of Tuesday's 7.2 magnitude quake, remained living outdoors, for fear of aftershocks bringing down damaged homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A South Korean military policeman stands guard during a visit by Philippines' President Benigno Aquino (not pictured) to The War Memorial of Korea in Seoul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kiefer Racing Moto3 rider Luca Grunwald of Germany crashes during a free practice session ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, at Phillip Island Circuit October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca October 17, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels...more
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca October 17, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it reopens to the public in Washington October 17, 2013. The White House moved quickly early on Thursday to get the U.S. government back up and running after a 16-day...more
National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it reopens to the public in Washington October 17, 2013. The White House moved quickly early on Thursday to get the U.S. government back up and running after a 16-day shutdown, directing hundreds of thousands of workers to return to work. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescued migrants sit on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 17, 2013. A U.S. Navy ship rescued 128 men from a raft after it was spotted in the...more
Rescued migrants sit on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 17, 2013. A U.S. Navy ship rescued 128 men from a raft after it was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea by a Maltese patrol aircraft, U.S. authorities said, the latest incident in the growing migrant crisis. The USS San Antonio, an amphibious transport dock ship, was called to the scene in the central Mediterranean late on Tuesday as high winds and seas were rocking the boat, U.S. Navy authorities in Italy said in a statement. The men were offered food, water and medical assistance and are due to be transferred to Maltese vessels later in the day, authorities in Malta said. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene...more
An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. Picture taken September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Birdwatchers Malcolm McVail (L) and Barry Woolhouse look through their binoculars outside Dungeness nuclear power station in Kent, southern England April 30, 2013. Chinese companies will be allowed to take stakes in British nuclear projects, British...more
Birdwatchers Malcolm McVail (L) and Barry Woolhouse look through their binoculars outside Dungeness nuclear power station in Kent, southern England April 30, 2013. Chinese companies will be allowed to take stakes in British nuclear projects, British finance minister George Osborne said on October 17, 2013 as Britain pushes ahead with an ambitious target to expand nuclear energy. The announcement comes as talks between the British government and French company EDF Energy on building Hinkley C, Britain's first new nuclear power station, since 1995 approach a conclusion. China General Nuclear Power Group (CGNPG) is poised to join the project. Picture taken April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and...more
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have...more
Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. Picture taken October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. According to local media, the factory planted two mu (0.33 acres) of rice on the rooftops of its building, where the...more
Labourers work in a paddy field on top of a wine factory, Liujiang county, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region, October 16, 2013. According to local media, the factory planted two mu (0.33 acres) of rice on the rooftops of its building, where the special environment has allowed the crops to avoid weeding, plant diseases and insect pests for three years. REUTERS/Stringer
Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. The typhoon killed 22 people in Izu Oshima and 27 people are...more
Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. The typhoon killed 22 people in Izu Oshima and 27 people are still missing, the local government said. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Afghans carry the coffin of Arsala Jamal, governor of Logar province, who was killed in an attack on a mosque on Tuesday, during a burial ceremony in Kabul October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Abou Ali al-Bitar lights candles on a candle holder made from weapons remnants in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells,...more
Abou Ali al-Bitar lights candles on a candle holder made from weapons remnants in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create ornamental objects, musical instruments and toys for children to entertain them during Eid al-Adha. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Morning fog drifts across downtown as landscaper Graham Reid cuts the grass on top of the Vancouver Convention Centre's living roof in Vancouver, British Columbia October 17, 2013. The roof is the largest of its kind in Canada with over 400,00...more
Morning fog drifts across downtown as landscaper Graham Reid cuts the grass on top of the Vancouver Convention Centre's living roof in Vancouver, British Columbia October 17, 2013. The roof is the largest of its kind in Canada with over 400,00 indigenous plants and grasses from 25 different species of the Pacific Northwest of North America. The plants and grass are trimmed every autumn at the end of the growing season. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Austrian ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer makes a test jump into a 105 km/h (65 mph) headwind in the Railtec climatic wind tunnel in Vienna October 17, 2013. The Austria Wintersports Association (OeSV) is using the world's largest climatic wind...more
Austrian ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer makes a test jump into a 105 km/h (65 mph) headwind in the Railtec climatic wind tunnel in Vienna October 17, 2013. The Austria Wintersports Association (OeSV) is using the world's largest climatic wind tunnel to analyse and optimize the drop techniques of it's ski jumpers under 'static' conditions ahead of the coming winter season. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Faculty of medicine first year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids, flour and eggs as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honour of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada,...more
Faculty of medicine first year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids, flour and eggs as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honour of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada, southern Spain October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
Children look at models of giant whales displayed at the exhibition “Whales – Giants of the Oceans” at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. The exhibition runs until November 3. REUTERS/Ina...more
Children look at models of giant whales displayed at the exhibition “Whales – Giants of the Oceans” at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. The exhibition runs until November 3. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
U.S. President Barack Obama departs the White House State Dining Room after delivering remarks on the end of the U.S. government shutdown in Washington, October 17, 2013. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial...more
U.S. President Barack Obama departs the White House State Dining Room after delivering remarks on the end of the U.S. government shutdown in Washington, October 17, 2013. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A refugee boy reacts while carrying bags of meat as food is distributed outside a refugee centre in Sofia October 17, 2013. Bulgaria will build a wall on a small section of the Bulgarian-Turkish border to limit the inflows of illegal immigrants,...more
A refugee boy reacts while carrying bags of meat as food is distributed outside a refugee centre in Sofia October 17, 2013. Bulgaria will build a wall on a small section of the Bulgarian-Turkish border to limit the inflows of illegal immigrants, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family...more
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. Picture taken June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A family, who survived a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, bathe inside a shelter at Ciudad Renacimiento neighborhood in Acapulco, October 2, 2013. Gangland violence and looming bankruptcy had already all but obliterated the glitter of Acapulco...more
A family, who survived a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, bathe inside a shelter at Ciudad Renacimiento neighborhood in Acapulco, October 2, 2013. Gangland violence and looming bankruptcy had already all but obliterated the glitter of Acapulco before catastrophic flooding last month drove crocodiles onto the streets of the Mexican beach resort and turned much of it into a mud bath. Roads to Acapulco closed, and the average hotel occupancy rate fell to under 20 percent in the weeks after the disaster. The road is open again and much of the mess has been cleaned up, but that rates has yet to recover. Last week it hovered at less than half the 2012 average of 49 percent - a record low. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
